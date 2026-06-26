Lionel Richie ‘heartbroken’ as he postpones shows after ‘feeling dizzy’ at concert

26 June 2026, 11:46

Lionel Richie performing
Lionel Richie has had to postpone some upcoming shows after being taken ill at a concert. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Say You, Say Me’ singer is resting on the advice of doctors after he was taken ill mid-show on Wednesday.

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Lionel Richie has postponed two of his upcoming tour shows after he was taken ill during a show on Wednesday night (Friday 24).

“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, Il, and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, OH,” a statement from Live Nation Chicago shared yesterday evening (June 25).

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” it continued.

Lionel is currently touring the US with Earth, Wind & Fire.

But the first night of their tour had to be cut short on Wednesday after the 77-year-old fell ill while performing.

Lionel was performing ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ in St Paul, Minnesota when he told audiences he was going to sit down to finish the song because he was feeling unwell.

“Now, what I have learned about my years of being in the business: when you are feeling dizzy, sit your ass down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your ass down,” he told the crowd after finishing the song.

The performer seemed in good spirits despite his health concern as he shared: “Now I want you to know that that is the first time in the history of ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ I’ve done it sitting down.”

But he added: “That’s a bad sign! That’s a bad sign, y’all.”

Lionel Richie performing in Michigan in May 2026.
Lionel Richie performing in Michigan in May 2026. Picture: Getty

Lionel then left the stage to be checked over by backstage paramedics, and TMZ reports he was later taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

Band member Dino Soldo took to the stage after a 40 minute unplanned intermission to announce that the show was being cut short.

“Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well,” he told the crowd. “He won’t be able to continue with the show. Thank you for your patience and your understanding.

Lionel Richie - All Night Long (All Night)

“It’s just been amazing,” he added, referring to the show up until that point. “Safe travels home, everyone. Thank you so much.”

Many of those present at the event and other fans concerned about Lionel after the show have taken to social media to send the 'Hello’ singer their well wishes.

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