Lionel Richie watched 'chaotic' Michael Jackson 'struggle' through young fame

7 October 2025, 14:30

Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson would go on to work together on 'We Are The World' in 1985.
Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson would go on to work together on 'We Are The World' in 1985. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The music icon has opened up about how he felt like an ‘older brother’ to Michael Jackson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lionel Richie has opened up about how he watched a young Michael Jackson “struggle” with fame.

Speaking with The Guardian following the release of his memoir, Truly, last week (September 30), the ‘Three Times a Lady’ star shared his memories of the 'Thriller’ icon during his early years in the Jackson 5.

Describing Michael as “eccentric and extremely chaotic”, Lionel – who was beginning his own career with The Commodores at the time – explained how he got to know the singer when his band supported the Jackson 5 in 1971.

Lionel Richie with Michael Jackson in 1980.
Lionel Richie with Michael Jackson in 1980. Picture: Getty

Lionel recalled how he and Motown records producer Quincy Jones used to call Michael “smelly” as he reportedly used to wear the same clothes nonstop until they disintegrated.

But Lionel felt protective of the young star, as he “watched him struggle” due to how his musical career took over his teenage years.

“Before I got into the fame business, at least I had my friends from school and college. I had some experiences,” he considered.

Lionel Richie with his band the Commodores in 1980.
Lionel Richie with his band the Commodores in 1980. Picture: Getty

“I had the opportunity to hang out at a football game. I knew what a date was. I’d been jilted. He missed it all. He. Missed. It. All.

“I was there with him when he was going to that studio every day after school and he’d pull in like a machine at 3pm and stay there till six,” Lionel shared.

But despite being older, Lionel himself didn’t feel like he was in a position to help Michael out at this time.

“When you’re in the war and you’re both ducking bullets it’s hard to give advice to the other soldier. The same crooks that were trying to take advantage of him were coming to take advantage of me,” he explained.

