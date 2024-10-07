Madonna pays heartbreaking tribute to her younger brother Christopher after his death at 63

Madonna and her brother Christopher Ciccone in 1997. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

"We danced through the madness of New York City."

Madonna has paid tribute to her younger brother Christopher Ciccone, after his death at the age of 63.

Christopher died on Friday (October 4) in Michigan, having been diagnosed with cancer.

An artist, dancer and designer, Christopher was known to Madonna fans for his appearances in her early videos, including 'Everybody', 'Holiday' and 'Lucky Star'.

He also appeared in his sister's 1991 documentary In Bed With Madonna, known in the US as Truth or Dare, and 1993 concert film Madonna: The Girlie Show – Live Down Under.

Christopher was a show designer and backstage dresser for his sister and was the art director for her acclaimed Blonde Ambition tour. He also designed the 12"sleeve of her massive hit 'Like A Prayer'.

Like a Prayer (12" Extended Remix)

Together with Anthony, Martin, Paula and Melanie, Madonna and Christopher were the children of Madonna Louise and Silvio Anthony 'Tony' Ciccone.

Madonna and Christopher had a falling out partly over her marriage to Guy Ritchie in 2000, and also following the publication of his memoir Life with My Sister Madonna in 2008, but he confirmed in 2012 that they had reconciled.

Christopher married actor Ray Thacker in 2016. His death marks the third family loss for Madonna in quick succession, her stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone dying of cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony having died in 2023.

"My brother Christopher is gone," wrote Madonna in a tender tribute to her brother on Instagram.

"He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.

"We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together."

She continued: "Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too

"My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay a word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived.

"When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer. My brother followed.

Christopher Ciccone at the launch of his book Life With My Sister Madonna. Picture: Alamy

"And again we took each other’s hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City! We devoured Art and Music And Film like hungry animals. We were in the epicenter of all of these things exploding.

"We danced through the madness of the AIDS epidemic. We went to funerals and we cried, and we went dancing.

"We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours. When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing."

Madonna added: "We defied the Roman Catholic Church, The Police, the Moral Majority and all Authority figures that got in the way of Artistic freedom!

"My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him.

"We soared the highest heights together. And floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing."

Madonna and Christopher in 1998. Picture: Getty Images

She said: "The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other.

"I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together.

"I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.💔"