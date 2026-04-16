Madonna announces Confessions II album two decades after original Confessions on a Dance Floor

Madonna announces Confessions II album two decades after original Confessions on a Dance Floor. Picture: Madonna

By Mayer Nissim

Madonna returns to the dancefloor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Madonna has long been planning a sequel to her massive 2005 album Confessions of a Dancefloor and after a year of teasing has finally announced the release Confessions II.

The album sees Madonna reunite not just with producer Stuart Price but – after three albums on Interscope – also finds her back at the Warner Records label.

"Almost 2 decades later – And it Feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2, 2026," Madonna wrote on Instagram in September 2025.

And now the details have been confirmed, with Confessions II to be released on July 3, 2026.

Fans can pre-order the album now in various formats and while the tracklisting is yet to be unveiled, Confessions II will be available in both a 16 track and abridge 12 track versions, with both promising to be a "non-stop mix".

Previously announced song titles include 'I Feel So Free', 'Forgive Yourself', 'Fragile' and 'One Step Away'.

To mark the announcement, Madonna has deleted her entire Instagram feed and posted the sleeve of the new album to announce its release.

"People think that dance music is superficial, but they've got it all wrong," Madonna said.

"The dance floor is not just a place, it's a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language."

She added: "We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years - they really are spiritual practices.

"After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It's a place where you connect with your wounds, with your fragility

"To rave is an art. It's about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people."