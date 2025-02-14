Madonna confirms Confessions Part 2 is on the way in passionate ‘Valentine’s Gift’ for fans

Madonna first teased new music in December 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor was Madonna’s tenth studio album; her next will be her 15th.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Madonna has confirmed the new music she is working on will be a sequel of sorts to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Taking to Instagram on February 13, the ‘Hung Up’ and ‘Get Together’ singer shared an early “Valentine’s Day gift” for her fans with a video showing her at work on her new music.

“My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!!” she captioned the post, adding teasingly: “Confessions Part 2.”

The reel, which showed Madonna at work in the studio alongside her returning collaborator Stuart Price, current partner Akeem Morris, and twins Stella and Estere, was soundtracked by the Confessions track ‘Future Lovers’.

Madonna’s latest music update comes after the 66-year-old artist revealed in December 2024 that she had begun collaborating again with her former producer.

“Working on new music with Stuart Price,” she captioned another reel which showed her creative process was back on the go.

Madonna - Hung Up (Official Video) [HD]

“These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL,” Madonna continued. “Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.. i’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!”

While there is still no news about when Madonna will be dropping her first new solo tracks since 2019’s Madame X, it’s clear the ‘Material Girl’ singer is beginning to amp up her teasing in preparation for more news to drop soon.

A source told The Sun in 2024 that the ‘Sorry’ hit-maker has a rekindled “fire in her belly” from reuniting with Stuart Price on this project, so we can’t wait to hear more of what’s to come from Madonna this year!