Madonna and Elton John make big announcement as decades long feud comes to an end

Madonna and Elton John have finally reconciled. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The two pop-music icons had been at odds with each other for years.

Madonna has teased she and Sir Elton John may collaborate together on future music after the pair put aside their differences and ended a decades-long feud this weekend.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer met the ‘Tiny Dancer’ artist backstage following his and Brandi Carlile's recent performance on Saturday Night Live.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, April 7, Madonna announced the pair have “buried the hatchet” and ended their feud, which had been running since the early 00s.

In 2002, Elton reportedly bashed the younger singer’s James Bond song ‘Die Another Day’, and then in 2004 he went on to criticise the singer by accusing her of lip-syncing, and not being deserving of a Best Live Act Q award nomination.

But now at last the pair have united and made it clear that any slights they once threw towards each other are now forgiven.

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” Madonna’s caption began, before the 66-year-old singer detailed how she has been a fan of Elton since she was at high school.

“When I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music,” she penned.

Elton John and Madonna singing a duet in 1998, before their feud broke out. Picture: Getty

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist,” she continued, saying she went backstage this weekend to finally “confront” the 78-year-old about his past comments.

“When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me’,” she revealed, adding: “And the wall between us fell down.

“Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!”

Sir Elton responded to her post with a heartfelt comment and a full apology for his past actions.

Sir Elton's comment on Madonna's post. Picture: Instagram

“Thank you for coming to see me at SNL. And thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth. I’m not proud of what I said,” the ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer said.

“Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist - paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves. You were also one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the 80s, bringing love and compassion to so many who desperately needed it.

“I’m grateful we can move forward,” he added. “I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment.

“Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!!” he concluded.