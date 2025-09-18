Madonna reveals new album release date

Madonna has revealed when her next music project will be released. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Confessions on a Dance Floor Part Two is on the way!

Madonna has revealed when she plans to release her next album.

The legendary pop star today (Thursday 18) confirmed via social media that her next LP will arrive next year.

The untitled record – a dance album which she is marketing as a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor – will also mark her return to releasing music with Warner Music.

Writing on her Instagram, Madonna announced her news: “Almost 2 decades later - And it Feels like home with Warner Records!”

She continued by teasing: “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 2026."

Warner was the label with which Madonna worked throughout her early career, and through which she released albums like 1985’s Like a Virgin, 1989’s Like a Prayer, and 2005’s Confessions on a Dancefloor.

“Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me,” Madonna shared in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

The ‘Material Girl’ singer continued: “I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Madonna in 2005 celebrating her album, Confessions on a Dance Floor. Picture: Getty

Warner Records’ co-chairmen Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck said they were “honoured” to be welcoming Madonna back.

“Madonna isn’t just an artist – she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut.

“For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry,” they continued.

“This signing represents a historic, full-circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

Madonna first hinted that she was working on a Confessions on a Dance Floor Part 2 in 2024, when it was announced she was working on new music with her former Confessions collaborator Stuart Price.

On Valentine’s Day 2025, she confirmed the album they were working on was a sequel to their previous record.

“My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!!” she shared, adding teasingly: “Confessions Part 2.”

Madonna has been going through a nostalgic period of creativity recently, as she recently released her long-lost companion album to 1998’s Ray of Light, Veronica Electronica, over 25 years after it was sidelined due to Ray of Light’s prolonged success.