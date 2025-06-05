Madonna Netflix series: Release date, cast, and former biopic rumours explained

Madonna is moving her biographical project to Netflix. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Hannah Watkin

Madonna is making a limited series about her life.

Madonna is finally going to get the biopic treatment – kind of.

The so-called Queen of Pop announced in May 2025 that she and Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy have signed with Netflix to produce a limited series based on her life.

Here’s everything we know so far about the project, which is still currently in the early stages of development at the global streamer.

Madonna is working on a limited series about her life. Picture: Alamy

What will Madonna’s Netflix limited series be about?

On May 12, 2025, it was announced via Deadline that Madonna had partnered with Deadpool director Shawn (and his production company 21 Laps) to produce a limited series about “her life and music”.

The 66-year-old cultural icon – whose career has seen her release 14 studio albums and over 100 singles plus star in 27 films – has yet to reveal exactly what the focus of her Netflix show will be about.

With such a hugely influential life in the spotlight, no doubt the ‘Vogue’ hitmaker is spoilt for choice when it comes to setting the focus of the limited series!

Madonna's song 'Livin' on a Prayer' was used in the third Deadpool movie, which Shawn Levy directed. Picture: Getty

When will Madonna’s Netflix series be released?

No release date has been set for Madonna’s Netflix series.

As it is still in the very early stages of development, fans should await more news about the show’s casting and production over the next year, and perhaps expect to see the series premiere on the streaming service around 2027.

What happened to Madonna’s biopic film?

Back in 2020, it was announced Madonna was developing a biopic film with Universal Pictures.

The Queen of Pop was set to direct the film, and also worked on scripts for the picture, plus Julia Garner had been cast to star as the singer.

Julia Garner joined Madonna as a younger version of herself during her The Celebration Tour in 2023. Picture: Getty

Madonna described the project in 2020, saying: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

But in January 2023, Variety broke the news that the project was no longer in development.

Madonna’s Netflix series with Shawn Levy is an entirely new development, although it is likely to base itself on the same themes as Madonna previously suggested her film would centre on.

Who will be in the Madonna Netflix series cast?

Currently, there has been no news about who will star in the cast of Madonna’s Netflix series.

However, Variety’s May 2025 news report suggested that it is likely Julia Garner will be kept as the actress set to play Madonna, as was the plan during the development of Universal’s Madonna biopic film.