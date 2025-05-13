Sean Penn reacts to Madonna calling him the love of her life, 30 years on

13 May 2025, 10:54

Sean Penn and Madonna were married in the mid to late 80s.
Sean Penn and Madonna were married in the mid to late 80s. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Madonna called Sean the love of her life in her 1991 documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sean Penn has finally reacted to Madonna’s 1991 claim that he was the love of her “whole life.”

The Mystic River and Dead Man Walking actor was Madonna’s first husband, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1989 (with a brief split in late 1987).

While the pair’s relationship was far from perfect, in her 1991 tell-all tour documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, Madonna admitted to still seeing the actor as her true love when responding to a ‘truth’ question.

While married, Madonna and Sean Penn starred in the film Shanghai Surprise together.
While married, Madonna and Sean Penn starred in the film Shanghai Surprise together. Picture: Alamy

“Who has been the love of your life, in your whole life?” the ‘Material Girl’ singer was asked, to which she replied: “My whole life? Sean. Sean.”

30 years on, and Sean Penn has finally responded to Madonna’s claim.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 64-year-old said that Madonna’s 1991 comment was “very sweet.”

Asked if he remembered her saying he was the love of her whole life, Sean said: “I do.” He added: “She’s been a good friend for a lot of years.”

Madonna and Sean have remained friends since their split.
Madonna and Sean have remained friends since their split. Picture: Alamy

Madonna’s son can really sing as teenager shows off skills by playing the piano and covers Crazy by Gnarls Barkley in dinosaur onesie

After her divorce from Sean, Madonna went on to marry director Guy Ritchie in 2000, after the pair began to date in 1998.

The couple split in 2008, however, and again it was Madonna who filed for divorce.

It’s unknown if Madonna would still call Sean the love of her whole life now, but as the actor shared, the pair have stayed close since deciding a relationship was not for them.

In 2016, the pair reunited at a charity gala which was hosted by the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer to raise money for the African nation of Malawi.

Sean Penn mid-bid at Madonna's star-studded charity gala.
Sean Penn mid-bid at Madonna's star-studded charity gala. Picture: Getty

People reports that at the gala, Madonna joked she would re-marry Sean – but only if he bid $150,000 on one lot.

“I’m still in love with you,” she was recorded saying to the Milk star.

The now 66-year-old singer is believed to be dating football player Akeem Morris, who she regularly shares photos of on social media.

