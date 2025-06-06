Madonna introduces fans to her ‘other half’ with long-awaited unreleased album announcement

Madonna's next release is a real blast from the past. Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Holiday’ singer is finally going to release her Ray of Light remix album, Veronica Electronica.

Madonna is finally preparing to release an album over 25 years after it was first rumoured for release.

Veronica Electronica will at last be available digitally and on vinyl on July 25.

The album is an eight-track companion to her 1998 record Ray of Light, and will feature remixes of its songs.

Already, she has released ‘Skin (The Collaboration Remix Edit)’ to celebrate the album’s release announcement.

Skin (The Collaboration Remix Edit)

The Queen of Pop had been planning to release Veronica Electronica shortly after Ray of Light, but its coming out was “ultimately sidelined” after Ray of Light’s songs “dominated the spotlight for more than a year,” yesterday (June 5)’s announcement explained.

Taking to her social media, Madonna celebrated the news of Veronica Electronica’s imminent release after 27 years lying dormant by writing a message describing the album to her fans.

“Making my Ray of Light album was a seminal moment in my life as an artist,” it began.

“I was going through a huge metamorphosis. I had just given birth to my daughter Lola [Lourdes], I had found my spiritual path and I was ready to shed a new skin and take a road less travelled by.

Madonna's recent Instagram story statement. Picture: Instagram

“I ventured into electronic music with [producer] William Orbit and I created an alter ego, taking one of my middle names – and Veronica Electronica was born,” she explained.

“Meet my other half,” she concluded with a jokey emoji.

Madonna also posted an AI generated video featuring her Veronica Electronica cover image speaking to fans, saying: “I am not real, I am just an artificial intelligence. But I want to tell you that the album Veronica Electronica will be out soon.

“It’s the long-awaited remix album from the Ray of Light era,” Madonna’s AI alternate-self continued.

Madonna is revisiting her Ray of Light era by finally releasing Veronica Electronica. Picture: Alamy

Madonna’s latest musical era appears particularly interested in reflecting on her past, as in February 2025 the artist revealed she was working on a sequel to her 2005, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

“My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!!” she penned, adding teasingly: “Confessions Part 2.”

This period of nostalgia follows on from her most recent tour, The Celebration Tour, which lasted from October 2023 to May 2024 and saw her perform hits from all over her dazzling 40-year career in music.