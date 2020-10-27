Michael Bublé announces rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021 including brand new venues
27 October 2020, 09:57 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 10:02
Michael Bublé will return to the UK with a tour of stunning open-air venues in 2021, and we can't wait to see him again!
Set to be some of the most visually stunning shows of 2021, An Evening with Michael Bublé will see Michael host a series of summer dates at picturesque locations.
The tour was originally planned for summer 2020 but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he now plans to return next year.
Not only that, but Michael has added two extra dates at Canterbury and New Milton.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Fri 30 October at aegpresents.co.uk.
The tour dates in full are:
JULY 2021
Fri 9 July Exeter Powderham Castle
Sat 10 July Canterbury The Spitfire Ground - NEW
Mon 12 July New Milton Chewton Glen - NEW
Tues 13 July Leeds Harewood House
Thurs 15 July Norfolk Blickling Estate
Fri 16 July Bath Royal Crescent
Sat 17 July Bath Royal Crescent
Mon 19 July The 1st Central County Ground Hove
Tues 20 July The Incora County Ground Derby
Thurs 22 July Cardiff Castle
Fri 23 July Warwick Castle
Sun 25 July Hatfield House
Tues 27 July Emirates Riverside Durham