Michael Bublé announces rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021 including brand new venues

27 October 2020, 09:57 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 10:02

Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour
Michael Bublé announces a brand new UK tour. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé will return to the UK with a tour of stunning open-air venues in 2021, and we can't wait to see him again!

Set to be some of the most visually stunning shows of 2021, An Evening with Michael Bublé will see Michael host a series of summer dates at picturesque locations.

The tour was originally planned for summer 2020 but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he now plans to return next year.

Read more: Why Michael Bublé should record the next Bond theme

Not only that, but Michael has added two extra dates at Canterbury and New Milton.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Fri 30 October at aegpresents.co.uk.

Michael Bublé tour 2021
Michael Bublé tour 2021. Picture: Michael Bublé/AEG

The tour dates in full are:

JULY 2021

Fri 9 July Exeter Powderham Castle

Sat 10 July Canterbury The Spitfire Ground - NEW

Mon 12 July New Milton Chewton Glen - NEW

Tues 13 July Leeds Harewood House

Thurs 15 July Norfolk Blickling Estate

Fri 16 July Bath Royal Crescent

Sat 17 July Bath Royal Crescent

Mon 19 July The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Tues 20 July The Incora County Ground Derby

Thurs 22 July Cardiff Castle

Fri 23 July Warwick Castle

Sun 25 July Hatfield House

Tues 27 July Emirates Riverside Durham

