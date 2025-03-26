When Michael Jackson wowed the world in 1995 with his showstopping MTV performance

Michael Jackson and MTV are responsible for some of the greatest moments in pop music history. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Safe to say, they had a mutually beneficial relationship.

After MTV exploded at the forefront of popular culture in 1981, it became the go-to place to discover music.

But it was also the place where Michael Jackson truly won his reputation for being the 'King Of Pop'.

Budding artists could be transformed into a global overnight sensation if they achieved a hit single, and with MTV, it was often the music video which propelled pop stars of the era.

It's likely why the imagery of the decade became so iconic – the Flock Of Seagulls hairstyle, the shoulder pads, the neon aerobics gear, bodysuits, bouffant perm – the list goes on.

Without MTV, the Second British Invasion wouldn't have happened, which made superstars out of Duran Duran, the Eurythmics, Billy Idol, The Human League, Bonnie Tyler, Culture Club, Wham!, and countless others.

At home, America had their own pop music hero in Michael Jackson, though it was MTV that broke him into the mainstream audience, becoming one of the first black artists to have their music videos shown at prime time.

Of course, as the decade went on, Michael became the biggest pop star the world had ever seen.

In 1995 at the MTV Music Video Awards, Jackson proved he was still the man to beat with a now-iconic medley of hits that showcased his once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Michael Jackson in 1983. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The release of 'Billie Jean' changed the course of music history: until that point, black artists' music videos were seldom seen on MTV.

Even culturally significant artists like Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Donna Summer were barely televised.

But when 'Billie Jean' climbed to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100, there was no looking back – Jackson had broken that barrier.

Due to his meteoric success, he paved the way for other black artists to be shown during prime time too.

Michael Jackson arriving at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc). Picture: Getty

By 1984, Michael Jackson was well on his way to legendary status, bagging a total of eight Grammy Awards for Thriller, which is still thought to be the biggest-selling album of all time.

That same year MTV launched their inaugural Video Music Awards, with Jackson winning three awards.

Four years later, they honoured him with MTV’s Video Vanguard Award, officially renaming the award after Jackson three years later.

Though, it was his remarkably medley of hits in 1995 that will go down in history as one of Jackson's - and the awards' - greatest moments.

Watch Michael Jackson's MTV Awards performance below!

Michael Jackson MTV Awards 1995 Full performance - Remastered HD - Widescreen 4K

Usually, the headline act would come last in a ceremony like the MTV Video Music Awards, but Jackson chose to come out the blocks like a prize-winning horse.

Michael would perform a medley of his greatest hits to mark the release of his ninth album: HIStory: Past, Present and Future.

Released that year, the album spawned the massive single 'Earth Song', but Jackson gave fans what they wanted by playing the songs that got him there.

MTV honoured Jackson on that day by rebranding the station as MJTV, celebrating the star's everlasting impression on both the network and pop music around the world.

Across his 15-minute set, Jackson blended his biggest hits in 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough', 'The Way You Make Me Feel', 'Scream' (his duet with sister Janet Jackson), 'Beat It', 'Billie Jean', 'Dangerous', and 'You Are Not Alone'.

It was a truly gobsmacking performance worthy of Jackson's 'King Of Pop' crown, but he had a further surprise up his sleeve when he brought out Guns N' Roses guitar legend Slash for an electrifying rendition of 'Black Or White'.

Michael Jackson brought Slash on stage for 'Black Or White' proving he could rock with the best of them. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Though he was later joined by a series of backing dancers and guests such as Slash, Michael didn't need them given his magnetic stage presence.

As the lights came up and he stood on stage solo, he let his body do the talking for 'The Way You Make Me Feel' as the screams from the audience reached fever pitch.

Slash joined for 'Black Or White' and stayed on stage for the segue into 'Billie Jean' when Michael showcased the moves – namely the 'Moonwalk' – that had left the world speechless over a decade earlier at the Grammy Awards.

Michael Jackson was a truly magnetic performer. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc). Picture: Getty

Michael reiterated there was only one 'King Of Pop'. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Five minutes in Michael let the applause wash over him as he addressed the crowd: "Slash you're amazing, thank you. I love you.

"Some of us like to play it safe and take each day as it comes," he continued. "Some of us like to take that crazy walk on the wild side.

"For those of you who like dangerously, this one's for you" he winked before being joined by backing dancers for 'Dangerous' and a snippet of 'Smooth Criminal'.

Given the lineup on the night also featured bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, R.E.M., Alanis Morissette, and Bon Jovi, it was Jackson's show-stopping set that rocked everyone on the night, and remains just as powerful 30 years on.