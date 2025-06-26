When comedian Chris Tucker floored Michael Jackson during 'You Rock My World' dance-off

The dance moves of comedian Chris Tucker floored Michael Jackson during his 30th anniversary concert. Picture: CBS

By Thomas Edward

Nobody could dance like him.

Not only was Michael Jackson the King of Pop because of his incredible songwriting and one-of-a-kind voice.

He was a generational talent also because of his unique ability to dance, creating dance moves that completely changed the face of pop music.

Michael incorporated choreography into his performances like no other artist that preceded him, transforming the relationship between contemporary music and dance.

During the era when MTV ruled, Jackson's forward-thinking music videos put his dance moves front and centre.

Hits like 'Bad' or 'Beat It' or 'Billie Jean', to name but a few, live long in the memory, thanks to Michael's movements as much as his music.

And who could possibly forget the moment he performed the 'Moonwalk' at the 1983 Grammy Awards.

Forever etching his miraculous moves into the hearts and minds of music fans around the world, that Grammy's telecast was the most-watched in history (a record that still stands).

But in a later performance, the tables would turn on Michael, as it was the dance moves of comedian Chris Tucker that would floor him.

R&B sensation Usher performed Michael's most recent hit 'You Rock My World' on stage with the King Of Pop at his 30th anniversary celebration show in 2001. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The moment Michael was floored took place during a concert in celebration of his 30th anniversary as a musician, televised by CBS in 2001.

Held at New York City's famed venue Madison Square Garden, the evening's entertainment – which was in fact two concerts on September 7 and September 10 – featured an enviable list of superstars, of which called Michael a friend.

Performing his songs were the likes of Whitney Houston, Gloria Estefan, Ray Charles, Shaggy, Britney Spears, Liza Minnelli, Destiny's Child, Dionne Warwick, Gloria Gaynor, Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight, and of course, his brothers The Jacksons.

But one particular performance stole the show and left Michael speechless – and the audience in hysterics.

Chris Tucker got involved in the show. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

.... Leaving Michael rolling on the floor in laughter. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

At one point in the evening, Michael performed his latest hit 'You Rock My World' alongside R&B star Usher.

The pair were both renowned for their seamless dance moves, with the performance evolving into a dance-off during the song's bridge.

Its music video featured Chris Tucker in a starring role, who himself was massively influenced by Michael Jackson.

He likely got the part due to copying Jackson's iconic dance moves in 1998 buddy cop comedy Rush Hour, which also featured Jackie Chan. Obviously, Michael had seen the film.

Appearing during 'You Rock My World' wasn't nailed on, but Tucker didn't disappoint when he waltzed on stage.

His take on the MJ leg kick cracked Michael up to the point that he collapsed on the floor in stitches.

Watch the moment comedian Chris Tucker floored Michael Jackson during an on-stage dance-off below:

Michael Jackson, Chris Tucker, and Usher’s Epic Memorable Dance Battle On Live

By this time, Tucker was great friends with Jackson, so there was an inside joke surrounding the reason he fell to the ground in front of 20,000 adoring fans.

Chris revealed during an earlier interview that once Rush Hour became a box office hit, Michael called him and told Chris that he used the wrong leg when he imitated his iconic kick.

So, during the dance-off, Michael did the leg kick the proper way, challenging Chris to do the same.

Of course, he still got it wrong, using the left leg rather than the right, which resulted in Michael losing his composure.

Ultimately, it was a hilarious moment between the two that highlighted the friendship they shared.

In fact, it's not the only time Chris Tucker has imitated his hero Michael: it's something he's made a habit of.

For the sequel, Rush Hour 2, Tucker continued the trend of using Michael's moves during a performance of 'Rock With You' in a karaoke bar, which became one of the film's funniest moments.

Even now, he still recreates the scene for both his and Michael's fans worldwide, having done so during a golf tournament which coincided with MJ's 66th birthday, posting the impromptu moment on Instagram.