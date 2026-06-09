How to stream 'Michael' at home after blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic's cinema success

Fans who missed Michael in cinemas can finally watch the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic at home, with the film making its streaming debut this week. Picture: Lionsgate

By Giorgina Hamilton

How and where to watch Michael Jackson's biopic from the comfort of your sofa.

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Fans who missed Michael in cinemas can finally watch the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic at home, with the film making its streaming debut this week

After becoming one of the biggest movie successes of 2026, the highly anticipated film, which stars Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, has been a major box office hit since its theatrical release on April 24.

Now viewers can experience the singer's life story from their living rooms as Michael arrives on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD).

Here's how to watch Michael at home:

How to watch Michael on streaming

Lionsgate has confirmed that Michael will be available to buy digitally from today (Tuesday, June 9).

The film has been released on major streaming platforms including Sky Store, Apple TV and Prime Video.

The purchase price has been set at £19.99. Viewers who would prefer to rent the movie rather than buy it outright are also expected to have that option, with rental at £15.99.

What is Michael about?

The biopic charts Michael Jackson's rise from child star to global music icon.

The story begins with a 10-year-old Michael, played by Juliano Valde, as he performs alongside his brothers in the Jackson 5.

Lionsgate has confirmed that Michael will be available to buy digitally from today (Tuesday, June 9). Picture: Alamy

It then follows his journey to superstardom, with Jaafar Jackson portraying the singer during his adult years.

The film explores the creation and success of some of Jackson's most influential albums, including Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

The story concludes in 1988 as the singer prepares to launch his hugely successful Bad world tour.

Alongside Jaafar Jackson, the cast includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller appears as longtime manager John Branca.

Rated PG-13, the film has been praised by fans for its ambitious scope and Jackson's striking performance as his famous uncle.

The story concludes in 1988 as the singer prepares to launch his hugely successful Bad world tour (pictured, a still from the film). Picture: Alamy

Michael's box office record

While the streaming release will allow more viewers to discover the film, Michael is still making headlines for its extraordinary box office performance.

The movie is currently chasing the record held by Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic that became the highest-grossing music biopic in history with a worldwide total of £674 million ($911 million).

As of the latest figures, Michael has earned approximately £256.5 million domestically and £380.4 million internationally, giving it a worldwide total of £636.9 million ($860.7 million).

More recently, Lionsgate reported that global earnings had climbed to nearly £664.5 million ($898 million).

The film has remained remarkably strong at the box office, finishing in the domestic top five throughout its first six weeks of release and spending two weekends at number one.

Watch the trailer for Michael

Industry analysts believe the movie still has a realistic chance of overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody's record, particularly because it has yet to open in Japan, where Michael Jackson enjoyed enormous popularity in the country throughout his career.

His 2009 concert documentary Michael Jackson's This Is It generated $57 million (£42.2 million) at the Japanese box office alone, leading industry publication Deadline to predict that Michael could break the all-time music biopic record when it opens there on July 12.

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