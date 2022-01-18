Michael Jackson impersonator wins fight against heckler in public Las Vegas brawl - video

A Michael Jackson impersonator takes down a heckler. Picture: Twitter/Marcus Deegan

Wanna be startin' somethin'? A man in Las Vegas picked a fight with the wrong Michael Jackson impersonator.

A Michael Jackson impersonator named Santana Jackson told a man to 'beat it', taking him down after he appeared to be heckling him.

Santana is filmed putting the unknown man into a sleeper hold in Las Vegas, showing off MMA-style moves and a leg kick that Michael himself would have been proud of.

The video has been seen over 2 million times on Twitter, and was filmed by Marcus Deegan on Fremont Street.

Watch the incident below:

Santana Jackson is a popular Michael Jackson tribute artist and pro wrestler, and has since spoken about the incident on his Instagram.

He explained that the fight began after a “guy came out of nowhere and started hitting” him while he was performing, adding that he had “to put him down for his own good.”

He also said that he was “not trying to hurt this guy just trying to restrain him from swinging at me.”

“Please know I don’t think fighting is the answer so try to avoid a fight if u can. Stay safe,” the singer added.