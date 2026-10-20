Michael Part 2: Jaafar Jackson is eager to reprise his role as the King of Pop

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

Jaafar Jackson says he's very much ready to play his uncle again.

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Released earlier this year, Michael Jackson biopic Michael was a record breaking success.

The film overtook Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody and earned over a billion dollars at the box office, which has led to inevitable speculation about a sequel.

That's especially true because the original script for – and indeed early cuts of – Michael covered later parts of Michael's life and their controversies, before legal challenges forced changes.

The finished film ends with Michael Jackson embarking on the Bad World Tour, before the first allegations made against him, and a screen card promising "His story continues".

Asked about talk of a follow-up, Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew who won rave reviews for his portrayal of the King of Pop in the film, told Variety that he was game for a comeback.

"I haven't been told anything concrete, but whatever decision is made, I’m more than ready to get back into it and excited for where that goes," Jaafar said.

Watch the trailer for Michael

"I haven't been told a date or anything solid yet. As far as my schedule, it's open."

Asked about the material shot for the original movie that didn't make the finished film, he said: "It was a massive shoot.

"I've heard many stories from other actors about how much you shoot on a project that doesn't make it into the final picture."

He added: "Part two, I can't say, because I don't know. It’s not up to me. My job is to come prepared and deliver the best performance I can. But to know Michael, it starts with the music."

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson. Picture: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

In the interview, Jaafar also shared his personal memories of spending time with Uncle Michael.

"He always had candy machines or stacks of candy in the movie theater, and I had a problem with an addiction to Starbursts at that age," he said.

"Pink and red. I would eat too many as a kid. I remember always asking him for candy and wanting to play.

"He always had the latest games and game consoles, and we'd play hide-and-seek... he was the best at it. It was just fun, free-roaming and a blast all the time."