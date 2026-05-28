Michael sequel: All we know about the Michael Jackson biopic’s next chapter

28 May 2026, 15:57

Lionsgate have confirmed Michael will be getting a sequel.
Lionsgate have confirmed Michael will be getting a sequel. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Michael Jackson biopic is getting a sequel, here’s all we know so far...

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Despite mixed critical reviews, Michael is one of 2026’s most successful films.

Millions have shown out to watch the Michael Jackson biopic which was released in April and which has grossed almost $800 million so far.

Based on the film’s success, it’s therefore no surprise to find that the film’s studio Lionsgate have already confirmed that a sequel is on the way.

Lionsgate’s film chief Adam Fogelson recently revealed during an investors and analysts call that the studio is “really excited” with the progress it has already made on the film, Variety reports.

Watch the trailer for Michael

“All the conversations that we’ve been having with all of the appropriate parties continue to go exceptionally well,” he shared.

With the original film having only followed Michael Jackson’s life up until when he was performing on his 1987 Bad tour, there’s plenty of life story left for a future film to mine.

“We think we’ve got 25 to 30% of a second movie already shot from the prior production activity,” Fogelson shared.

Production on Michael was troubled by several setbacks, and at one point the concept of splitting the film into two was suggested.

Although it was eventually agreed to focus on creating one standalone film, it’s clear there are plans to use some of the film’s cut material in the sequel.

The cast, crew and family behind Michael.
The cast, crew and family behind Michael. Picture: Getty
Michael concluded its depiction of the life of Michael Jackson in 1987.
Michael concluded its depiction of the life of Michael Jackson in 1987. Picture: Getty

The first film was forced to scrap its original planned third act regarding the child sexual abuse accusations which were made against Michael Jackson due to a clause in one of the singer’s accusers’ settlements prohibiting him from being featured in any film about Michael.

If the original film’s cut material comes from this dropped act, it’s unclear how any of that story’s footage could be re-used.

But Fogelson seemed to hint Michael’s sequel could be a prequel instead.

Michael Jackson - Billie Jean (Official Video)

“We can go forwards and backwards in telling this story,” he shared at the studio’s recent financially focused event.

“I would say that there is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalogue that were not touched upon in the first film,” he said.

“There are so many other events that happened even in the time frame of the original movie that weren’t touched upon, so we’re very, very confident that we’ve got an incredibly entertaining movie that will appeal once again to a global audience as the pieces come together.”

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