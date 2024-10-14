When Michael Jackson guided his nephews to pop stardom after a devastating family tragedy

By Thomas Edward

R&B was in their DNA.

It's safe to say that Taj, TJ and Taryll Jackson were from a long lineage of music royalty, being the newest generation of the Jackson family after the Jackson Five era.

The sons of the late Tito Jackson, the three brothers were also grandsons of Katherine and Joe Jackson, and of course, nephews of Michael and Janet Jackson.

It was almost written in the stars that they'd go on to achieve enormous fame as artists themselves given their family history.

From a young age, "the Three T's" as their mum Delores 'Dee Dee' Martes Jackson affectionately referred to them would dance and sing around the house, imitating their famous relatives.

But when the time came to embark on their own musical journey, the family was struck by a grave tragedy - Dee Dee, at the time divorced from Tito, was found dead in her then-boyfriend's swimming pool in 1994.

Though it was first ruled as an accidental drowning, Tito fought for years to ensure her death was later ruled as a homicide.

Nevertheless, the boys were left without their loving mother, a loss they'd never fully recover from.

So, uncle Michael Jackson took his nephews under his wing and guided them to pop stardom, as boyband 3T.

3T were tipped to become the next big thing in the Jackson family musical dynasty. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Taj, TJ and Taryll - now known as 3T - channelled their grief and outpouring of emotion into their music, under the watchful eye of uncle Michael.

The 'Thriller' legend would sign them to his label MJJ Music, doing his utmost to nurture both their talent and personal lives during the most testing time they'd experienced as young men.

Michael co-wrote songs for his nephews with songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (who had written hits for the likes of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Michael Bolton, Toni Braxton, Shalamar, and even Boyz II Men) and even executive produced their debut album.

In 1995, the newest musical grouping of Jackson brothers announced their debut album, Brotherhood, and it sparked immediate fanfare.

With Michael's fame still at its peak, fans of his and his family expected to get three Michael's for the price of one.

3T - Anything (Official Music Video) HD Version

The group's debut hit 'Anything' entered the charts instantly, becoming their signature hit after reaching number fifteen on the US Billboard charts and an impressive number two in the UK.

Sensual hits like 'Tease Me', '24/7', and 'I Need You' followed suit, the latter of which was accompanied by a music video featuring the three brothers decked out in silk pyjamas that every soulful group donned at the time.

Fans in the UK gobbled up 3T's smooth songbook, though fans in their native US accused the band of sounding too much like their uncle.

That was in many ways confirmed when Michael - who penned 3T's songs for them - duetted and starred alongside his nephews in the music video for 'Why'.

Michael Jackson possessed the Midas touch during the eighties and nineties, so his appearance propelled the single to number two in the UK charts in 1996.

3T - Why? (Official Video) ft. Michael Jackson

The following year, 3T released their fifth single from Brotherhood in 'Gotta Be You', which would also be the final time they'd enter the top ten of the charts in the UK.

Over in the US, however, the boyband's success had all but dried up - only 'Anything' came anywhere near the top ten.

Vocally, the similarities to Michael Jackson were uncanny, with many believing he had done all the work himself.

Despite their debut album being packed with a series of gorgeous ballads and heartfelt hits, they didn't sustain their early success for long afterwards.

They returned with their follow-up album in 2003, spearheaded by the single 'Stuck On You', a cover of the Lionel Richie hit.

Identity, whilst sounding more akin to the pop songs of the early noughts, didn't make a dent in the charts.

Then a few years later, another tragedy struck the boys - their beloved uncle Michael died at the age of just fifty.

3T in 2014. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Picture: Alamy

Taj, TJ, and Tyrell with their late father Tito. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Having been under the radar for several years, the boys stepped back into the spotlight on various occasions to pay tribute to their late uncle.

In 2012, a judge granted grandmother Katherine and TJ co-guardianship of Michael's children Prince, Paris, and Blanket, given how close they were to them growing up.

A few years later they released a pained tribute to their late mum in 'The Power Of Love', which preceded their third album, Chapter III.

In the wake of the death of their beloved father Tito in 2024, 3T may very well be on the verge of another comeback.

While it will no doubt be music to the ears of the Jackson family's most dedicated fans, we'll just have to wait and see.