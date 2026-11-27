Why Michael Jackson was dropped from playing Peter Pan in 1991 classic ‘Hook’

Michael Jackson wanted to play Peter Pan his entire life. But it never came to be. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

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He identified with Peter Pan for the most part of his life.

Michael Jackson was forever a die-hard fan of Peter Pan, and the story of never-ending youth and the importance of being free-spirited.

He was also a revolutionary artist who mixed music with the power of visuals, hence why he dominated the MTV era.

Starting out as a child prodigy, Jackson evolved into a trailblazing artist with epic music videos to songs like 'Thriller', 'Billie Jean' and 'Beat It',

So it's no wonder that the King Of Pop had plans to turn the iconic J.M. Barrie story (and beloved Disney cartoon) into a full blown musical.

Having lived a life a child star first and foremost, Michael saw a lot of himself in Peter Pan, so wanted a director who could bring personal vision to life.

Throughout the 80s, at the same time Michael Jackson reigned supreme, Steven Spielberg did the same in the world of cinema.

With blockbusters like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Spielberg dazzled audiences worldwide.

They were a match made in heaven it would seem. Until a significant creative shift took place which led to Jackson leaving the project – and his dream of playing Peter Pan – behind.

Michael Jackson and Steven Spielberg first met after working on the storybook soundtrack for an E.T. audiobook in 1982. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

Spielberg first met Michael Jackson in 1982, through legendary music producer Quincy Jones who was working with Michael on global smash Thriller.

He asked Jackson a favour, to record an audiobook based on his sci-fi blockbuster E.T., believing he was the perfect choice for the narration.

After seeing Jackson overcome with emotion after reading the scene where E.T.'s health declines rapidly in front of his human friend Elliott, it had a profound impact of Spielberg.

By the end of 1982, both creatives were riding high on overwhelming success with E.T. becoming the number one movie in the world, whilst Thriller also made historic success globally.

The pair grew close soon after, and realised they had shared adoration for the Peter Pan story.

Spielberg's mother use to read it to the director when he was a young boy, whilst Jackson identified with Peter Pan after feeling robbed of a childhood having to grow up in the spotlight.

By 1988, he would even name his home estate in California, Neverland, to live out life as a safe haven to express his fondness of youth.

Steven Spielberg, his wife Amy Irving, Barbra Streisand, and Michael Jackson together in 1986. (AP Photo/Mark Avery). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

As early as 1984, Spielberg was in talks to create a Peter Pan movie, with Jackson in the lead role.

He believed Michael had a talent to create a film that would speak to multiple generations, based on his status as the King Of Pop who defied the odds to become the world's biggest star.

Disney dropped the film, but Paramount later picked it up, casting Dustin Hoffman as Pan's nemesis Captain Hook and securing his long-time collaborator John Williams to compose the music.

Michael Jackson's escalating profile and workload would soon put a spanner in the works for any potential film production to go smoothly, however.

HOOK [1991] - Official Trailer (HD)

When 1985 came around, Spielberg had his first child Max, so naturally was occupied with fatherhood.

On the other hand, Michael was touring extensively, Paramount went ahead on the project without either of them.

The Last Starfighter film director Nick Castle to take over, who envisioned the sequel story of Peter Pan as a grown up corporate lawyer who had lost touch with his fantastical childhood.

New producers came on board, who pivoted back to Spielberg believing he had the magic to make it a success, despite having focused on serious adult films such as The Color Purple and Empire Of The Sun in recent years.

But with the film's new direction, this also meant that there was little room for Michael Jackson to play Peter Pan in Hook, who was just on the cusp of being 30 years old – and nowhere near being a father himself.

Michael Jackson was later dropped from playing Peter Pan after the film direction took a turn. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

Steven Spielberg loved the father/son dilemma so came back on board, retaining Dustin Hoffman as his titular villain alongside composer John Williams.

Jackson was still eager to take on the role of Peter Pan, wanting to break into Hollywood after witnessing the phenomenal success of his rival Prince in 1984's Purple Rain.

Spielberg changed direction however, eventually casting funnyman Robin Williams in the lead role, who was more believable in playing the role of a father who was distanced from his young son.

In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he explained that he called Jackson personally to break the news that the film would be continuing without him.

"Michael had always wanted to play Peter Pan, but I called Michael and I said, 'This is about a lawyer that is brought back to save his kids and discovers that he was once, when he was younger, Peter Pan.'"

"So, Michael understood at that point it wasn’t the same Peter Pan he wanted to make."

Hook was a box office smashed after its 1991 release, and has since become a cult classic. (Credit: COLUMBIA TRI STAR / Album). Picture: Album/Alamy

Hook was eventually released in 1991, to a mixed critical reception, but became a box office smash and has since become a staple of Christmas movie viewing.

The film's success reportedly drove a wedge between Michael Jackson and Steven Spielberg, given how fond Jackson was on the role and how it was snatched away from him.

A report from Vanity Fair alleged that the King Of Pop supposedly tried to curse Spielberg through a witch doctor he hired.

The creative split dampened neither of their success however, given they've both been immortalised as cultural heavyweights of the 21st century.

It's certainly a shame that Michael Jackson never got that cinematic role that'd take him into the same league as Elvis Presley or Frank Sinatra.

Perhaps it's more of a shame that fans of both, and Peter Pan, were denied the chance to witness a film that could've been the blockbuster of the decade - even the century – had it happened.