How Michael Jackson played sweet role in his son Prince’s engagement

Michael Jackson's son Prince has got engaged. Picture: Getty/Prince Jackson Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Prince Jackson made sure his late-father was with him when he announced his recent engagement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang.

The 28-year-old announced the happy news on his social media yesterday evening (August 26), and used Instagram’s music function to include his late-father in the emotional moment.

Prince accompanied the series of photos of him and Molly celebrating their eight-year romance with his dad’s 1987 song, ‘I Just Can’t Stop Loving You’.

Therefore, Michael could be with Prince as he revealed his lovely news to the world – despite his tragic death over 15 years ago.

In Prince and Molly’s carousel of photos, the pair’s focus on family can also be seen through a pic of them enjoying some quality time with Prince’s paternal grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Prince captioned his and Molly’s engagement announcement post: “8 years down [infinity] to go.”

He continued: “We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs.”

Prince is the oldest of Michael Jackson’s three children. His siblings are Paris, 27, and Bigi, 23.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the press night performance of MJ: The Musical at the Prince Edward Theatre London, in March 2024. Picture: Getty

Away from announcing personal news, the 28-year-old is mostly active on social media to promote the work he does with his children’s charity, The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

Prince is also currently involved in the production of the much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which will star his cousin, Jaafar Jackson, as the ‘Thriller’ singer.

Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long will all also star.

The film has suffered several delays, but is currently scheduled for release in April 2026.

With a rumoured run-time of three and a half hours, it has been suggested the film may end up split into two parts, but such a development has yet to be officially confirmed.