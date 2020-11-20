Neil Diamond announces epic global 'Sweet Caroline' singalong - how to take part

By Tom Eames

Neil Diamond is calling on all his fans around the world to join him in a global singalong of his famous song 'Sweet Caroline'.

"Hands... touching hands..."

The challenge will see Neil Diamond and his fans singing along to the classic crowd-pleaser, and will result in a new video featuring submissions from around the globe.

The announement comes at the same time that Neil releases his new album, Classic Diamonds, with the London Symphony Orchestra.

"Touching me... touching youuuu..."

From November 20 to December 4, fans can upload footage of themselves singing along to 'Sweet Caroline' to the official submission page.

A video compilation of highlights will then be released on December 11.

Also, fans on TikTok will be set a 'Sweet Caroline' challenge that will run alongside the singalong.

"Sweet Caroline... BAH BAH BAH..."

Written in 1969, 'Sweet Caroline' is one of Neil Diamond’s signature songs, reaching the top 10 in 1971 in the UK, and becoming a stadium anthem around the world.

'Sweet Caroline' is one of 14 hits that Neil has reinterpreted for his new album, which was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios, as well as at Neil's studio in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Neil Diamond released a video of himself singing a slightly-tweaked coronavirus-themed version of the famous song, with brilliant results.

"Good times never seemed so good... SO GOOD SO GOOD SO GOOD!"

Ahem, sorry.