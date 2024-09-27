Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe releases new song ‘Phoenix’ in tribute to her late mum

Chloe Lattanzi has paid tribute to her late mum Olivia Newton-John with an empowering new song 'Phoenix'. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Thomas Edward

It would've been her 76th birthday on 26th September 2024.

But sadly, Olivia Newton-John wouldn't live to see it after losing her battle with breast cancer two years ago.

In honour of her late mum, however, Olivia's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has released a brand new single in tribute to the woman she idolised.

The empowering song 'Phoenix' is the result of Chloe keeping a promise to her mum, one that Olivia encouraged her to finish during her final days.

"I co-wrote the song 'Phoenix' for my mom as a promise to fly, to know my own worth, and to make sure to love myself," Lattanzi told People magazine.

Chloe has been open about her own struggles with mental health in recent years, which was compounded by the loss of her mum and the grief she's had to face.

"I had struggled with PTSD and multiple things of the mind. So this was my promise to be happy, healthy, and love myself," Lattanzi said.

"She said the most important thing to her more than anything in the world is that her child, me, shared her gifts with the world and was happy."

Listen to 'Phoenix', Chloe's gift to the world - and her gorgeous mum - below:

Phoenix - Chloe Lattanzi

Work on 'Phoenix' began some years ago, when Olivia was still alive, and who frequently encouraged her daughter to release her music into the world.

"She would listen to it every day and she would just be like, 'Come on baby, put it out, put it out,'" Chloe recalled.

"But then Mama took a downward turn and the most important thing to me is taking care of my mom.

"So I'm really excited to release this song in her honour," she continued. "And for anyone who's struggling with issues of the body, the mind, or the spirit, I want it to be a reminder to them that they are incredibly more powerful than they could ever imagine.

"You are not what has happened to you, and you are not the illness that you have. You are eternal, bright light."

Chloe with her mum Olivia, and Olivia's husband John Easterling. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Away from music, Chloe is pursuing her late mum's greatest dream in fighting to eradicate cancer and help those suffering with the disease.

She'll be leading the annual Olivia's Walk For Wellness in their native Australia which raises funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

"I'm so looking forward to seeing everybody dancing and the joy on their faces," Lattanzi says of the walk, which takes place in Melbourne on 6th October 2024 and is themed after Olivia's trend-setting 1981 hit 'Physical'.

After contending with the loss of her beloved mum and best friend in the two years gone, Chloe is feeling re-energised by her mum's spirit and positive energy more than ever.

"I feel really proud of myself because I didn't feel strong at all when she passed. I felt like an 80-year-old inside of a 30-something-year-old's body," she admitted.

"But I was like, 'I love her so much. I can't let this go down the toilet'.

"I saw what my mom went through with cancer, and I'm like, 'I want this to f**king stop'. With the wellness centre, the goal is making that the standard of care, the mind-body connection. I have a dream of expanding on that."