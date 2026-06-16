Olivia Newton-John's daughter scatters star's ashes four years after death from breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared an emotional tribute to her late mother, revealing she has scattered some of the beloved star's ashes in Melbourne. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer's daughter shared a deeply personal farewell as the family prepares for the final Olivia's Walk for Wellness charity event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared an emotional tribute to her late mother, revealing she has scattered some of the beloved star's ashes in Melbourne.

The deeply personal video, posted to Instagram on Sunday, shows Chloe walking through a garden while gently sprinkling the ashes in what she describes as a "sacred garden" that will host this year's 'Olivia's Walk for Wellness' fundraising event.

The post marks another poignant milestone for the family, almost four years after Olivia Newton-John died in August 2022 at the age of 73 from breast cancer.

Olivia Newton-John pictured with daughetr Chloe in 2002. Picture: Getty

"Sprinkling your ashes in the sacred garden where we will be holding our final walk," Chloe, 40, says in the video. "But not our final fundraiser."

The footage also appears to briefly show Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, seated quietly on a stone in the background as Lattanzi carries out the intimate farewell.

This year's Olivia's Walk for Wellness will take place in October at Melbourne's Alexandra Gardens and will be the final edition of the annual community fundraiser established in Olivia's honour.

Since launching in 2013, the walk has raised millions of dollars for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre, bringing together supporters to celebrate hope, connection and wellbeing while raising money for cancer care.

In a nod to Newton-John's enduring pop culture legacy, walkers are encouraged to embrace the spirit of her hit song 'Let's Get Physical' by dressing in their favourite 1980s-inspired outfits.

Although organisers have confirmed this will be the last Olivia's Walk for Wellness, Chloe Lattanzi reassured supporters that her mother's charitable mission will continue.

In the caption accompanying the video, she described the event not as an ending, but as the beginning of a new chapter.

"My darling community please celebrate this last walk as mama is as a new beginning," she wrote.

"Energy must transmute, change, elevate as we do, as nature does. So this is our last walk ... Now we fly.

"Please share to reassure our scared community this is the move mama wanted to make."

Richard Marx was "madly in love" with Olivia Newton-John before they worked together

The official Olivia Newton-John Instagram account also addressed the decision to conclude the annual walk, emphasising that while the fundraiser itself is ending, Olivia's vision for holistic cancer care remains firmly in place.

"This isn't goodbye - it's a celebration of Olivia's legacy and a look ahead to the future," the post read.

"The @ONJCancerCentre continues to evolve and grow, ensuring more patients and families can access the care, support and wellness services they need."

Olivia Newton-John remains one of Australia's most beloved entertainers, achieving worldwide fame as a singer, songwriter and actress while using her own experience with cancer to become a passionate advocate for research, patient care and wellness.

Read more: