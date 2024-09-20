Listen to Olivia Newton-John’s ‘My Dream' - a long-lost song discovered after the late singer’s death

Two years after her death, Olivia Newton-John's voice soars once again on the newly released long-lost track 'My Dream'. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

It's been two years since she left us.

On 8th August 2022, Olivia Newton-John lost her battle to cancer, at the age of 73.

She left behind a musical legacy that will resonate through the ages, with timeless classics like 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', 'Summer Nights' and the raunchy 'Physical'.

But as of today (20th September 2024), her passing wouldn't be the end of us being able to hear from Olivia's gorgeous voice again.

A never-before-heard song of Olivia's has been unearthed by her good friend and long-time collaborator Jim Brickman.

With the help of Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo, Olivia's voice soars once again on the newly released track 'My Dream'.

In a new interview with People magazine, Brickman has revealed the beautiful story behind the long-lost song, and why he's brought it to the fore in honour of the late Grease icon.

Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman was a close friend of Olivia's for many years. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage). Picture: Getty

"I met Olivia when I was invited to open for her on concert tour. A really great honour, and a wonderful musical match," Brickman recalled.

"She did something that 'stars' hardly ever do. She stood backstage and watched my set almost every night, many times with curlers in her hair.

"It was so supportive and gracious, inspiring me to do my best. It's a wonderful memory, I can just see her there."

From that point, Olivia and Jim forged a fruitful friendship and started to write music together.

Though, it wasn't until the 'Xanadu' singer died that he came across a dusty old cassette tape which contained a rough version of her song 'My Dream'.

Olivia Newton-John, Jim Brickman, Il Volo – My Dream (Lyric Video)

Brickman then goes on to describe the song's backstory, and how it was the result of a "happy day" in the studio together.

"It all happened in one day at Olivia's house in Malibu. First writing in the morning and then recording a quick demo in the afternoon at John Farrar's, Olivia's longtime collaborator's, studio.

"The version you hear now is from that original session. A very relaxed and happy day.

"It started as a romantic duet, but has now become more significant as a theme that resonated with Olivia about her dream and hope for a cure for cancer."

Olivia spent much of her life campaigning for research into cancer treatment to support the lives of those affected by cancer.

In 2020, she founded the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund to focus on the cause, and eight years earlier set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne's Austin Hospital.

"My Dream is that we will realise a world beyond cancer. And I think we can do it!" she once vouched, but sadly succumbed to the disease herself.

That's why Brickman has pledged to donate 100% of the funds raised from 'My Dream' to her fund, which is run by Olivia's widow John Easterling.

Olivia and husband John Easterling in 2018. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"How generous of Jim Brickman and their whole team for donating all the proceeds from this inspiring song," Easterling told People.

"I mean, it wasn't an accident that he found this song that they had done and never really put out. And it's so timely with the results and the things that we're seeing."

Talking about the song, he added "how appropriate the title is. Olivia's dream was really to realise the world beyond cancer.

"Like so many of us, when I hear one of her songs on the radio," Brickman goes on to say, "It makes me smile, and reminds me how beloved she is, and always will be."