Olivia Newton-John's ‘vivid’ and ‘challenging’ life to be focus of new Netflix documentary
25 June 2025, 13:13
The 'You’re The One That I Want’ star’s life will be remembered in a new documentary film.
Olivia Newton-John is the latest beloved star whose life story will be explored in a Netflix documentary.
Deadline announced yesterday (June 24) that the as-of-yet untitled film (which is currently in production) will land on the streaming platform in the future.
Directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Nicole Newnham, yesterday’s announcement shared that the feature-length non-fiction film will explore Olivia’s life “in her own words, through vivid archival and via reminiscences from close friends and collaborators".
The documentary will look at “the music, life, and magic of beloved pop star and cultural phenom Olivia Newton-John” and “follow Olivia’s journey as the world falls madly in love with her and she ascends to the height of fame, only to be confronted by challenges of epic proportions".
Born in the UK, Olivia moved to Australia with her family when she was five.
She began her music career as a teenager, and found early success with songs ‘Let Me Be There’ and ‘I Honestly Love You’. She would go on to become one of the bestselling music artists of all time, win four Grammys, a Daytime Emmy and nine Billboard Music Awards.
In 1978, Olivia cemented her place in movie history when she starred as Sandy alongside John Travolta’s Danny in Grease.
The multi-talented star was also a passionate activist for breast cancer awareness. She was diagnosed with the disease three times before she passed away in 2022, aged 73.
Netflix’s documentary aims to tell Olivia’s life story to highlight “the story of a woman who was perpetually underestimated despite her mesmerizing talent,” but who “ultimately silenced her detractors by pushing through phenomenal loss and pain with grace and gratitude.
“By discovering how to stay true to her beliefs, Olivia changed our culture for the better, bending it towards kindness, inclusivity, and love,” the streamer’s announcement continued.
Documentary director Nicole added: “Olivia always signed her letters ‘love and light’ and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us.
“As a young girl, I fell in love with her, listening to Grease on the record player on repeat. But this unique filmmaking journey – deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia’s close friends and family – has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards.”