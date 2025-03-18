Paul Young describes holiday horror fall which led to 'worst injury' of his life

Paul Young badly injured himself while on holiday last year. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat’ singer ended up in intensive care after suffering multiple leg fractures and haemorrhaging during surgery.

Paul Young has opened up about an awful fall he suffered while on holiday which led to him breaking his leg in multiple places and needing over a fortnight of care in hospital.

Speaking with the Daily Mirror ahead of his upcoming UK tour, the ‘Love of the Common People’ singer revealed how a dream holiday in Greece turned into a nightmare after he slipped and fell down some hotel steps.

“I fell and my leg cracked as soon as I hit the step,” the singer-songwriter detailed, explaining it had been “spitting with rain” before his fall.

After his wife Lorna raised the alarm, the 80s icon was rushed to a local hospital in Karterados, but had to be transferred to Athens for surgery.

Paul Young talks life after injury

After a difficult nine hours spent on a gurney awaiting this transfer with just paracetamol to numb the pain, Paul eventually underwent the necessary surgery to insert a metal rod into his leg.

However, Paul believes the procedure “wasn’t as easy as they thought it was going to be” and recalls coming to from his anaesthetic while still on the operating table.

He claims he was left with a “messy” wound, and ended up in intensive care as he badly haemorrhaged and required three blood transfusions to replace his lost blood.

“A lot of people were coming in to look at the wound and they were all speaking Greek so I didn’t know what they were saying. I was semi-delirious a lot of the time because of the blood loss. It was a frightening time,” he explained.

Paul is set to go on tour this year having recovered from his injury. Picture: Getty

Paul eventually returned to the UK, where he was able to continue his efforts to recover his strength and begin walking again.

However, in November 2024, things worsened again for the pop star when a bolt at the bottom of his leg rod snapped, leading him to wake up one morning “in agony” once more.

“I’ve never had something like this happen to me before. It’s the worst injury I’ve ever had,” Paul reflected to the Mirror, despite recalling he has “done many stupid things” in the past.

“I just can’t believe that when I finally do get the biggest break of my life, I was simply going down to breakfast in Santorini!” he added.

Thankfully, the ‘Everything Must Change’ singer is back to feeling “fighting fit and ready” for his upcoming UK tour.

What are Paul Young’s upcoming UK tour dates?

Paul Young will be touring locations across the UK including Northampton, Worcester, Bristol, Swansea, and Glasgow this spring, starting on Tuesday, April 1 in Lyme Regis and ending in Paisley on Sunday, June 8.

For a full list of dates and venues plus info on his upcoming North American and Australian tour, visit: paul-young.com/events