Phil Collins is one of the world's most successful musicians with a career that has lasted for five decades.

Whether you got to know Phil Collins through hit songs like 'In The Air Tonight' and 'Sussudio' or first heard his work in the soundtrack to DIsney's Tarzan, here's everything there is to know about Phil...

Who is Phil Collins' wife? Phil Collins with first wife Andrea Bertorelli and daughter Joely. Picture: Getty Phil Collins was married to Andrea Bertorelli from 1975 to 1980. They met as 11-year-old students in a London drama class, but her family moved to Canada when she was 18. They reconnected when Genesis performed in Vancouver, and they married in England when both were 24. He met his second wife, Jill Tavelman, in 1980. They were married from 1984 to 1996. Phil Collins with second wife Jill Tavelman. Picture: Getty Collins married his third wife, Orianne Cevey, a Swiss national with Mexican ancestry, in 1999. Phil Collins and third wife Orianne Collins. Picture: PA They divorced in 2008, with Collins paying £25 million, which became the largest settlement in a British celebrity divorce at the time. In January 2016, Collins said he had reunited with Cevey and they were living together in Miami, but this did not last after Cevey was revealed to be married to another man.

What films has Phil Collins been in? Buster Official Trailer #1 - Ralph Brown Movie (1988) HD Phil Collins began his career as a child actor, and played the Artful Dodger in the London stage production of Oliver! He was also an extra in the Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night in 1964, and he later had a role in Calamity the Cow. He appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as one of the children who storm the castle, but his scene was cut. He auditioned for the role of Romeo in 1968's Romeo and Juliet but the role went to Leonard Whiting. He later played the title role in the 1988 movie Buster and had a cameo in Steven Spielberg's film Hook.

What health problems has Phil Collins had? In recent years Phil has struggled with his health. Picture: Getty In September 2009, it was reported that Collins could no longer play the drums, due to a recent operation on a dislocated vertebrae in his neck. A year later, he spoke of feelings of depression and low self-esteem. In October 2014, Collins told the BBC that he still could not play the drums, and that his problem was an undiagnosed nerve issue where he was unable to "grip the sticks". He confirmed in 2016 that he was still unable to drum with the left hand. Phil Collins’ hospital visit explained as spokesperson debunks hospice rumour

Phil Collins Drummer First documentary: How to watch, trailer and more

The Story of... 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins In June 2017, he announced that he suffered from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation, which makes it difficult to walk. He slipped in his hotel room and hit his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital to have stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye. In 2018, it was reported that Collins walked with the assistance of a cane, and had to perform concerts while sitting in a chair. He retired from live performing in 2022 following Genesis' final tour. In 2025, Phil admitted that his ongoing health problems had let to him not feeling "hungry" to work on new music anymore, and he described himself as having been "very sick" in recent years. Phil Collins does a duet with his son However, his team spoke out when rumour mills online incorrectly began to report that the singer had been admitted to hospice care. In January 2026, Phil revealed in a BBC interview that he now has 24-hour live-in nurse care to deal with his health trouble. "Everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he reflected. But in the interview, Phil also expressed a rejuvenated interest in making new music. "You tend to sort of feel: ‘That’s it, I’ve done that.’ But you’ve gotta start doing it to see if you can do it, otherwise you don’t do it. So that is something on my horizon," he shared. “I’ve got some things that are half formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished, which I like, so you know, maybe life in the old dog.”

What is Phil Collins' net worth? Phil Collins has an estimated net worth of around $350 million (£300m).