Phil Collins reveals alcoholism battle after seven-month hospital stay: 'It could all have gone so terribly wrong'

Phil Collins has revealed he came close to dying after a devastating battle with alcoholism left him fighting for his life in hospital. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Music icon says loved ones feared the worst as he opens up about months in hospital and the health crisis that changed his life

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Phil Collins has revealed he came close to dying after a devastating battle with alcoholism left him fighting for his life in hospital, with the musician saying friends and family were preparing for the possibility that he would not recover.

The 75-year-old singer and drummer shared the details in a candid interview with The Sunday Times, explaining that his health deteriorated dramatically after he stopped taking Antabuse, a medication designed to discourage drinking by causing unpleasant reactions to alcohol.

According to Collins, his drinking escalated rapidly, reaching the point where wine had become part of his breakfast routine.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye," Collins recalled. (pictured with daughter Lily Collins). Picture: Getty

The addiction eventually led to severe damage to his pancreas and kidneys, resulting in a lengthy hospital stay beginning in November 2023.

Reflecting on how serious his condition became, Collins said discussions were taking place about whether doctors should continue life support treatment.

"There were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," he told the newspaper.

He added that his organs were failing and that those closest to him believed they might be saying their final goodbyes.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye," Collins recalled.

According to Collins, his drinking escalated rapidly, reaching the point where wine had become part of his breakfast routine (pictured in 2022). Picture: Getty

"But I don't remember them coming, I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

Despite the severity of the illness, Collins said he ultimately recovered and has remained sober since.

"I was very lucky to have come out of that," he said. "Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since."

The musician has spoken publicly about alcohol dependency before. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, he reflected on struggling after his divorce from his third wife, Orianne Cevey, in 2006, saying the emotional fallout contributed to a period of heavy drinking.

"It left me with a lot of time on my hands to think about what happened," Collins said at the time. "I went through a few bits of darkness; drinking too much."

He added that spending his days "watching TV and drinking" had "almost killed" him before he eventually stopped consuming alcohol.

Phil Collins returned to music in 2015, explaining that his youngest children had inspired him to perform again (left, son Matthew and right son Nic, with ex-wife Orianne Cevey). Picture: Getty

Collins' latest health revelation comes after several years of ongoing medical challenges that have significantly affected his career.

Neck and spinal problems have required surgery, leaving him unable to play the drums — the instrument that helped define both his solo career and his years fronting Genesis.

When Genesis reunited for its farewell tour in 2021, Collins performed seated and focused solely on vocals while his son Nic Collins took over drumming duties.

Phil Collins pictured performing with Genesis in 1978. Picture: Getty

Speaking before those concerts, Collins acknowledged that his health had permanently altered the way he performed. "Of course, my health does change things," he told The Guardian.

"Doing the show seated changes things. But I actually found on my recent solo tours, it didn't get in the way; the audience were still listening and responding. It's not the way I would have written it, but it's the way that it is."

The singer has also been living with diabetes, announcing the diagnosis in 2016. Collins remains one of Britain's most successful recording artists.

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

After succeeding Peter Gabriel as Genesis' lead vocalist, Phil Collins helped transform the band into one of the biggest commercial acts of the 1980s and early 1990s.

He also enjoyed huge success as a solo artist, topping the charts with albums and timeless hits including 'In the Air Tonight', 'Against All Odds' and 'Easy Lover'. Collins' last solo studio album, Going Back, was released in 2010.

After stepping away from music for several years, he returned in 2015, explaining that his youngest children had inspired him to perform again. Collins is the father of five children, including actress Lily Collins.

"My kids are now 10 and 14 and they want to see what their dad does," Collins told Rolling Stone at the time. "They love my music and I'd like to take them out so they can enjoy it."

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