How many kids does Phil Collins have, and who are they?

How does a drummer address his daughters?

Anna one, Anna two. Bad joke, and no none of Phil Collins' children are called Anna.

We're all aware of Collins' musical legacy as Genesis' main man from the late seventies onwards, and for his masterfully slick and emotional style of pop music as a solo star.

But the rock icon has also left a legacy in terms of his family, and five children, some of whom you might already be acquainted with.

So, who are the Phil Collins' children? In order of eldest to youngest, here's everything you need to know:

Joely Collins: Born 8th August 1972 Joely Collins in 2014. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images). Picture: Getty Actress and producer Joely Collins is Phil Collins' first child with his first wife Andrea Bertorelli, via adoption. Founding her own production house StoryLab Productions in 2009, she has produced films like Becoming Redwood in 2012. When Phil first retired from music in 2011, Joely encouraged him to return, with Phil later revealing she told him: "To stop doing what you've done all your life, you're taking away something that makes you tick." "That stayed with me. Then you get out there [to perform], and people like what you do, and you think, 'I can do more of this'." Joely is married and has one daughter called Zoë Amelie, telling Canadian publication Urban Moms: "I love being a mum! I think it is the most rewarding job you can have."

Simon Collins: Born 14th September 1976 Simon Collins is also a musician. (Photo by Will Ireland/Prog Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Future via Getty Images). Picture: Getty Simon Collins is Phil Collins' first son and the first biological child he had with his first wife Andrea Bertorelli. After they divorced, Simon was relocated to Vancouver, British Columbia where he was raised by his mother as well as Joely. Playing drums from the age of eight, Phil invited his son to perform on tour with him during the Seriously, Live! World Tour, joining his dad for a rendition of 'Easy Lover' when he was just twelve. "I grew up on tour with Genesis, so I had a very early introduction to progressive rock," Simon later said. "I knew what I wanted to do by the time I was ten. I knew I wanted to keep doing music." Even though they've lived in different parts of the world throughout his life, Simon said in 2021 that his family remain as tight-knit as possible. "Everyone in the family lives in different parts of the world," Simon told the Daily Express for Phil's 70th birthday. "We're all still in touch - we keep in touch via Zoom."

Lily Collins: Born 18th March 1989 Lily Collins chose not to follow in her father's footsteps. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty Lily Collins is the first and only child Phil Collins had with his second wife Jill Tavelman. Most people would recognise Lily Collins without even knowing she's the daughter of Phil Collins, as she's a Hollywood superstar in her own right. Despite admitting she loves singing, Lily carved a path out in acting rather than following in her famous father's footsteps. First appearing on the box at the age of two in the sitcom Growing Pains before getting her big screen breakthrough in the 2009 film The Blind Side and 2012 Disney fantasy Mirror Mirror, Lily went on to receive a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of someone struggling with anorexia in To The Bone. Lily Collins shares adorable throwback photo with her dad Phil Collins on his birthday

Phil Collins’ Hollywood actor daughter Lily Collins gets married in "magical" ceremony "It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name," she told Vogue France. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius. I preferred to be an actress." Lily is married to Charlie McDowell, the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and actress Mary Steenburg. They married in 2021.

Nicholas Collins: Born 21st April 2001 Nic Collins with his mum Orianne Cevey and dad Phil Collins in 2018. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images). Picture: Getty Nicolas Collins - who goes by Nic - is the first child Phil had with his third wife, Orianne Cevey. Similarly to his father, Nic has also taken up a seat behind the drums, and has even joined his father's touring band when it became almost impossible for Phil to hit the skins due to his health issues. Joining his dad for the Not Dead Yet Tour from 2017 to 2019, Phil said: "It's not because he's the boss' son that he's playing the drums, it's because he's good enough," which couldn't have been greater validation for Nic. Phil Collins and son Nicholas perform breathtaking duet of 'You Know What I Mean'

How Phil Collins' 20-year-old son Nicholas took over as Genesis drummer "The band fell in love with him. Suddenly it was like he knew what he was doing and wasn't in awe of the situation. I'm very pleased for him, and for me, that we get to go through this together." That same tour, Nic also took to the piano for a tender duet with his dad of 'You Know What I Mean', which Phil joked was the only song of his that Nic liked. He now plays in his own band, The Effect, saying playing the drums that there was "no question that this was going to eventually be what I wanted to do.”