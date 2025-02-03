Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins announces birth of first child

Lily Collins has welcomed her first child, Phil Collins' second grandchild. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Genesis star’s daughter announced the birth of her first child via social media.

Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins has welcomed her first child into the world via surrogacy.

The Emily in Paris actress and her husband, director Charlie McDowell, shared the wonderful news with fans in a joint Instagram post last Friday (January 31).

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” the pair penned in the post’s caption, alongside a photo of their baby daughter.

“Worlds will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way,” they continued, adding: “We love you to the moon and back again...”

Lily’s post announcing Tove’s birth doesn’t confirm her exact birthday, but it appears Tove and her grandfather share a similar birth date.

Just a day before announcing the birth of her first child, Lily took to Instagram on January 30 to wish her dad a very happy 74th birthday.

Phil and Lily Collins c. 1988. Picture: Getty

“From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between – I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share,” she penned, alongside photos of her with her father.

“The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together. Happy birthday Dad.

“I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again…” she finished.

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

Tove is Phil Collins’ second grandchild and second granddaughter, after his oldest child Joely Collins welcomed a daughter, Zoë Amelie, in 2009.

Lily is the middle child of Phil’s five kids, and the only child from his marriage to his second wife Jill Tavelman.

Her older half-siblings Joely and Simon were born to Phil and his first wife Andrea Bertorelli, meanwhile her younger half-brothers Nic and Matthew were born to Phil and his third wife, Orianne Cevey.