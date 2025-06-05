When Phil Collins sent Def Leppard drummer 'incredible' letter after tragic accident

5 June 2025, 15:29

When Phil Collins sent Def Leppard drummer 'incredible' letter after tragic accident
When Phil Collins sent Def Leppard drummer 'incredible' letter after tragic accident. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They're two of the most beloved drummers rock and pop music has ever seen.

Phil Collins started out as the drummer for progressive rock group Genesis, before later taking on vocal duties after original singer Peter Gabriel left to pursue new pastures.

Of course, after turning the band into a rock music powerhouse, he also carved out a pretty successful career as a solo artist.

Likewise, Rick Allen was the man behind the skins for one of Britain's most successful rock groups. The band? Def Leppard.

Allen also has one of the most inspirational backstories in rock music, having lost his left arm in a terrible car accident in 1984.

It was almost unthinkable for a drummer to ever recover from such a tragedy, but Allen bravely bounced back.

Not only did he relearn to play the drums, he would also inspire the band's biggest commercial success to date with their 1987 album, Hysteria.

Continuing his music career might've seemed like a lost cause after the accident, but Allen's comeback was aided by fellow drummer Phil Collins, who sent him an "incredible" message of support in the wake of his misfortune.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

After losing an arm, you can rightly see why Allen would have been hopeless in thinking he could continue his music career, where he was reliant on using two arms to play his instrument.

Understandably, he was in an awful, dark place in the aftermath of his accident, which happened on December 31, 1984, when he was just 21 years old.

The year before, Def Leppard had released their breakthrough album Pyromania which saw the Sheffield band make waves in the United States for the first time.

Produced by Shania Twain's ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, the album featured hit singles like 'Rock Of Ages', 'Photograph', 'Foolin'' and 'Too Late For Love'.

While that success might've seemed out of reach for Allen, hearing from Collins – at the time one of the world's biggest stars and respected drummers – gave him an immense confidence boost.

Phil Collins' letter was one of the first Rick Allen read during his recovery in hospital.
Phil Collins' letter was one of the first Rick Allen read during his recovery in hospital. Picture: Alamy

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock in 2021, Allen revealed that Collins' later "happened to be one of the first" that he opened after the accident whilst he was "actually still in hospital in 1985".

He couldn't believe the "incredible words of encouragement", words that would give him hope once again.

"There were hundreds of thousands of letters, but his stood out because he obviously knew what it would be like," Allen added.

"Or he had an inkling of what it would be like – to be a drummer and to be involved in something so horrific. So it just meant that much more.”

Def Leppard's Rick Allen is Coming Under Fire

While Phil Collins' letter was of the utmost importance to Allen, it was the regular people and fans of Def Leppard who also inspired him during the recovery process.

Talking to Modern Drummer, Allen admitted: "I remember coming around in the hospital and then realising what had happened to me after the accident, and honestly, I wanted to disappear."

"I didn't wanna do this anymore," he continued. "And then I started getting these letters from all over the world.

"I don't know what happened, but I discovered the power of the human spirit and just said, 'You know what? I can do this.’

"It was really a collective thing. It was all this encouragement I was getting from other people, and then it just manifested in wanting to succeed. And that's exactly where it came from."

Rick Allen might have never got behind the drumkit again if it weren't for Phil Collins. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)
Rick Allen might have never got behind the drumkit again if it weren't for Phil Collins. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns). Picture: Getty

The road back to sitting behind the drumkit once again required drive and dedication, but also the support and friendship of his bandmates.

Allen re-learned to play the drums using a custom kit that triggered different sounds using his left foot, rather than his left arm.

His return to the stage was nothing short of a triumph when the band played the Monsters Of Rock festival in 1986 performing a handful of massive hits like 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' and 'Love Bites' which would feature on the blockbuster album Hysteria.

He's still a crucial member of the band to this day. In 2021, Allen was asked by ABC News if he'd do anything differently, to prevent the accident from happening.

"That’s a really good question," he said. "I think it enabled me to grow in so many ways. It became a blessing, a responsibility – a responsibility to other people, to myself. And I think that has become a huge gift."

It was a gift that Allen might not have realised without the encouragement of Phil Collins, who spurred him on to become one of rock music's most beloved and unique drummers.

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed

Phil Collins Best Songs

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Phil Collins and his son Mathew Collins

Phil Collins beams in rare new photo with footballer son Mathew – see here

Phil Collins performing while sat on stage in 2022.

Phil Collins admits being ‘very sick’ means he’s ‘not hungry’ to make more music

Phil Collins' and daughter Lily Collins, Phil performing on stage, and Lily with her baby daughter on her lap.

Phil Collins’ newborn granddaughter dances to his music in adorable video – watch

Lily Collins smiling and Lily smiling with her father Phil Collins

Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins announces birth of first child

Latest Music News

Billy Joel performing today and in the 80s.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes documentary: release date, how to watch and more

Billy Joel

Madonna and the Netflix logo.

Madonna Netflix series: Release date, cast, and former biopic rumours explained

Madonna

Huey Lewis in 2024 and with his band in the 80s

Huey Lewis ‘can’t hear music’ but refuses to ‘give up’ on future recording

Music

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart ‘awfully sorry’ as illness forces 80-year-old to cancel second Vegas gig

Rod Stewart

Listen to A-ha's stunning acoustic rendition of 'Take on Me'

a-ha's acoustic cover of 'Take On Me' is breathtakingly beautiful

Features

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper