Phil Collins thinks Genesis' reunion shows in 2021 will definitely be their last

17 September 2021, 17:52

Could this be the final run of Genesis reunion shows?
Could this be the final run of Genesis reunion shows? Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Genesis posed a question with the name of their long-awaited reunion tour, calling it 'The Last Domino?'.

But now their deck of dominoes has seemingly reached an end, according to Genesis drummer and singer Phil Collins.

In a recent interview with Mojo magazine, Collins was asked about extending the tour beyond 2021 if the shows went well. Collins replied: “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me."

Read more: Genesis The Last Domino? Tour: Tickets, UK dates, venues and all the details

Given the deterioration of his health, it feels like a foregone conclusion that an already extensive touring schedule won't be added to.

Genesis: The Last Domino? tour has already been delayed and rescheduled due to the pandemic, in which time Collins' health has worsened.

So much, in fact, that he won't be able to play the drums at any stage of their performances with his son Nic handling drumming duties for the tour instead.

Collins' health problems date back to Genesis' last shows together in 2007, when he damaged a vertebrae in his neck which has led to lasting nerve damage.

Read more: Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a drumstick' ahead of Genesis tour after illness

Asked by the interviewer if the band are officially taking out the question mark from the tour’s name, he responded: “Yes. The question mark was Tony Banks’ idea.”

Keyboardist Banks wasn't so final about the decision, saying: “I think it depends a little bit how it goes. How Phil stands up to it all. How the audience receive it, and how we all feel about it, really.”

The UK leg of The Last Domino? tour starts on 20th September at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, and concludes with three huge shows at London's O2 Arena from 11-13th November.

From then Genesis will head to North America, performing across the US until their final date in Boston, Massachusetts on 16th December, which could possibly be their last ever live performance together as things stand.

Read more: The 10 greatest Phil Collins-era Genesis songs, ranked

The tour is the first live outing together for the trio since the globe-trotting, sell-out Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007 and will be joined on stage in 2021 by Nic Collins on drums, and the bands long time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Tickets for The Last Domino? tour are available here.

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed
Phil Collins

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a drumstick' ahead of Genesis tour after illness
Phil Collins’ Hollywood actress daughter Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell in "magical" ceremony

Phil Collins’ Hollywood actor daughter Lily Collins gets married in "magical" ceremony
Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford say they are rescheduling their 2021 The Last Domino? tour dates from April 2021 to September 2021.

Genesis The Last Domino? Tour: Tickets, UK dates, venues and all the details

Music

Father's Day songs

Father's Day songs: 15 emotional tracks by and about dads

Features

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs on stage at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium, 1985. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

"Ay-Oh!" How Freddie Mercury became the master of winning over a crowd

Freddie Mercury

Michael Buble will release a special edition of his Christmas album

Michael Bublé announces super deluxe edition of 'Christmas' album to celebrate 10th anniversary

Michael Bublé

Freddie Mercury tinkering on the piano in the studio, and performing live with Queen.

Watch this video that proves Queen's Freddie Mercury was a true piano maestro

Freddie Mercury

Whitney Houston in 1992 film The Bodyguard, and the poster for the film featuring Houston and Kevin Costner.

Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard is getting a remake

Whitney Houston

Ed Sheeran headlining Sziget Festival in Budapest, 2019. His concert was the biggest sold out in the whole history of this festival. (Photo by Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour 2022: Tickets, UK and Ireland dates, venues and all the details

Ed Sheeran