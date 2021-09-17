Phil Collins thinks Genesis' reunion shows in 2021 will definitely be their last

Could this be the final run of Genesis reunion shows? Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Genesis posed a question with the name of their long-awaited reunion tour, calling it 'The Last Domino?'.

But now their deck of dominoes has seemingly reached an end, according to Genesis drummer and singer Phil Collins.

In a recent interview with Mojo magazine, Collins was asked about extending the tour beyond 2021 if the shows went well. Collins replied: “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me."

Given the deterioration of his health, it feels like a foregone conclusion that an already extensive touring schedule won't be added to.

Genesis: The Last Domino? tour has already been delayed and rescheduled due to the pandemic, in which time Collins' health has worsened.

So much, in fact, that he won't be able to play the drums at any stage of their performances with his son Nic handling drumming duties for the tour instead.

Collins' health problems date back to Genesis' last shows together in 2007, when he damaged a vertebrae in his neck which has led to lasting nerve damage.

Asked by the interviewer if the band are officially taking out the question mark from the tour’s name, he responded: “Yes. The question mark was Tony Banks’ idea.”

Keyboardist Banks wasn't so final about the decision, saying: “I think it depends a little bit how it goes. How Phil stands up to it all. How the audience receive it, and how we all feel about it, really.”

The UK leg of The Last Domino? tour starts on 20th September at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, and concludes with three huge shows at London's O2 Arena from 11-13th November.

From then Genesis will head to North America, performing across the US until their final date in Boston, Massachusetts on 16th December, which could possibly be their last ever live performance together as things stand.

The tour is the first live outing together for the trio since the globe-trotting, sell-out Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007 and will be joined on stage in 2021 by Nic Collins on drums, and the bands long time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

