Phil Collins’ newborn granddaughter dances to his music in adorable video – watch

18 February 2025, 12:38 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 13:48

Phil Collins' and daughter Lily Collins, Phil performing on stage, and Lily with her baby daughter on her lap.
Phil Collins' daughter Lily Collins welcomed her first daughter in January 2025. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Genesis star Phil’s daughter Lily Collins is starting her first-born's musical education early.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins has been introducing his granddaughter Tove to her father’s music.

In a video posted on her Instagram yesterday (February 17), Lily can be seen with little Tove on her lap, dancing around to her dad’s band Genesis’ song ‘I Can’t Dance’.

And it certainly seems as if Tove already loves dancing in this super sweet clip!

Watch the video below

Lily Collins plays with baby Tove

The Emily in Paris actress has been providing fans with regular updates on her and her husband Charlie McDowell’s new parenting journey via social media.

The pair welcomed their first child, Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogacy in January 2025.

On Valentine’s Day, Lily posted a lovely photo of her with Charlie and Tove, along with the caption: “I truly can’t imagine feeling more love.

“Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter…” she added.

Lily and Charlie introduced the world to Tove in a joint Instagram post which said: “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again...”

Tove was born around the same time as her grandfather Phil’s own birthday, which is January 30.

Phil Collins and Lily Collins in c. 1988.
Phil Collins and Lily Collins in c. 1988. Picture: Getty

Lily is the middle child of Phil’s five kids, and the only child from his marriage to his second wife Jill Tavelman.

Her older half-siblings Joely and Simon were born to Phil and his first wife Andrea Bertorelli, meanwhile her younger half-brothers Nic and Matthew were born to Phil and his third wife, Orianne Cevey.

Tove is Phil Collins’ second grandchild and second granddaughter.

His oldest child Joely Collins welcomed a daughter, Zoë Amelie, in 2009.

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

