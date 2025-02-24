Phil Collins admits being ‘very sick’ means he’s ‘not hungry’ to make more music

24 February 2025, 10:56

Phil Collins performing while sat on stage in 2022.
Phil Collins has opened up about how his health is affecting his music. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Genesis frontman’s mobility has been deteriorating since he suffered a spinal injury in 2007.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Collins has admitted his ongoing health problems have affected his desire to keep making music.

Speaking with MOJO magazine, the ‘In the Air Tonight’ singer revealed that when it comes to music, he keeps “thinking [he] should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens.”

However, he added: “But I’m not hungry for it anymore... I’ve been sick, I mean very sick.”

In 2007, Phil suffered a spinal injury, and the musician’s mobility has been deteriorating due to further nerve damage in the years since.

Phil Collins holding a mic to the crowd from stage in 2022.
Phil performed despite his health issues until 2022. Picture: Getty

In 2022, the 74-year-old seemingly retired from performing when he announced that Genesis’ London show that year – their last in 2022's tour – would likely be Genesis’ final show.

For those performances, Phil was seated on stage while singing as his son Nic played drums for the band.

“Me going [on that tour] was a rite of passage, really,” Phil told MOJO. “I’d been part of the creation of Genesis, so I wanted to be there at the end.”

In 2025, a documentary focused on Phil’s drumming career and featuring recent interviews with the ‘Another Day in Paradise’ star was released by Drumeo.

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

In this doc, Phil explained: “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I will have a crack at [making more music].

“But... I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles,” the musician admitted.

Phil’s son Nic featured heavily in the documentary, highlighting how his father has been such an inspiration to his own drumming career.

Elsewhere in the Collins family, Phil’s daughter Lily Collins recently welcomed a daughter, Tove Jane McDowell.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram last week to share an adorable video of her introducing newborn Tove to her dad’s songs.

Lily Collins plays with baby Tove

