Phil Collins’ hospital visit explained as spokesperson debunks hospice rumour

28 July 2025, 13:23

Phil Collins is in hospital, but not hospice, representatives have shared.
Phil Collins is in hospital, but not hospice, representatives have shared. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Genesis star is not in hospice care, but is in hospital for surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Collins’ team have debunked a recent online rumour which suggested the ‘In The Air Tonight’ singer had been admitted to hospice care.

A spokesperson for the Genesis singer and drummer clarified to TMZ that the 74-year-old artist had been hospitalised recently to undergo knee surgery.

However, suggestions that the star is deeply unwell are mistaken, with the publication adding on behalf of Phil’s representative that the star is "nowhere near death".

It appears incorrect rumours about Phil’s health spread on social media last week as well-meaning fans voiced concerns about the idea of losing another British music icon so soon after the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

Phil Collins performing on what would be Genesis' final tour in 2022.
Phil Collins performing on what would be Genesis' final tour in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Lily Collins enjoys her father Phil Collins' last-ever show in London

Phil has been open about struggling with his health in the past few years.

After retiring from performing in 2022, the musician – who still suffers from complications caused by a spinal injury he received in 2007 – admitted to having lost his “hunger” to play and perform during a February 2025 interview with MOJO magazine.

The drummer made it clear ill health had contributed to leaving him feeling this way.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” Phil shared.

Watch the trailer for Phil Collins - Drummer First

“But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick,” he added.

During a recently released Drumeo documentary about his drumming career, Phil was seen back at his drum kit at his home in footage taken in 2022.

In the doc, Phil explained: “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I will have a crack at [making more music].

“But... I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles,” the musician admitted.

Phil’s son Nic featured heavily in the documentary, highlighting how his father has been such an inspiration to his own drumming career.

