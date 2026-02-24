Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins to play Audrey Hepburn in upcoming film

Lily Collins seems like perfect casting for Aubrey Hepburn. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Emily in Paris actress will depict the screen icon in a film focused on the making of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins has been cast as Golden Age of Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film.

The as-yet-untitled movie will be based on the making of 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the film which features the most famous performance of Audrey Hepburn’s career.

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening (February 23), Lily celebrated the news by revealing: “It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this.

“Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel,” she added, commenting next to a photo she shared of Audrey starring as Holly Golightly in the film.

Friends and fans of the Emily in Paris star reacted excitedly to the 36-year-old's news.

“YESSSSSSS OFFICIALLLL BABYYYYY,” Lily’s Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park commented on her post.

Meanwhile fellow acting friends Lucy Hale and Sarah Hyland commented: “Absolutely born for this 👏 so happy for you” and " I SWEAR TO GOD. I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS SINCE THE MOMENT WE MET!!! YESSSS!!!!!!” respectively.

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Deadline reported Lily’s casting news on Monday morning, revealing Dickinson creator Alena Smith would be adapting the film from Sam Wasson’s bestselling non-fiction book: Fifth Avenue, 5AM: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

The book’s synopsis teases an “immersive” look at “the America of the late fifties, before Woodstock and birth control, when a not-so-virginal girl by the name of Holly Golightly raised eyebrows across the nation, changing fashion, film, and sex, for good.”

Other real-life figures who star in Breakfast at Tiffany’s making-of story include the original story's writer Truman Capote, composer Henry Mancini, celebrated film producer Blake Edwards and costume designer Edith Head.

Lily recently celebrated her dad's 75th birthday, writing on Instagram alongside photos of the pair grinning together: “Yesterday Dad turned 75 and I feel so grateful to have celebrated together.

“For all you’ve accomplished, all the joy you’ve brought so many all over the world for ALL these years, all the lessons we’ve learned, all the memories we’ve shared, and all the new ones to come, thank you.

“I count myself so lucky to have hugged you, laughed with you, and reminisced with you on such a monumental day. Proud is an understatement. Love you to the moon and back again…”