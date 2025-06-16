The film Lily Collins shows her daughter to point out grandad Phil Collins: 'Forever proud'

16 June 2025, 11:13

The film Lily Collins plays to daughter Tove to point out grandad Phil Collins
The film Lily Collins plays to daughter Tove to point out grandad Phil Collins. Picture: Getty / Instagram / Lily Collins

By Sian Hamer

"Still saying 'That's my dad!' 25 years later," Lily Collins gushed in her Father's Day post.

It's the first Father's Day since Lily Collins welcomed her first child, Tove.

The 36-year-old Emily in Paris star shared a tribute to her husband Charlie McDowell, who she described as being "born to be a dad".

But Lily also shared another tribute to her own dad, drumming legend Phil Collins.

"Still saying 'That's my dad!' 25 years later," the actress captioned an interview clip of her dad talking about Tarzan, a reference to the same thing she said as a child.

In the video from 1999, the Genesis singer recounts the time Lily went to the cinema with her mum when the trailer for the Disney film started to play.

Phil says: "She stood up and said, 'That's my dad!' And all her friends said shush, calm down."

A few decades have passed since then, but Lily still remembers that moment and even still says the line.

It means so much to the actress that she's already started playing Tarzan to her little one.

Lily Collins plays with baby Tove

"Now, I get to play the film for my own daughter, who will one day point at the screen and say 'That's my grandpa!'," Lily wrote.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad. I love you and forever proud to be your daughter..."

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell, who wed in 2021, welcomed their first child into the world via surrogacy.

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” the pair announced in January this year.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

