Phil Collins looks the proud dad in rare photo with footballer son Matthew

1 December 2025, 09:53

Phil Collins looks the proud dad in rare photo with footballer son Matthew
Phil Collins looks the proud dad in rare photo with footballer son Matthew. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Sian Hamer

The music legend was recently pictured with his youngest son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Collins and his youngest son Matthew look all smiles in a new photo shared on social media.

Footballer Matthew, who plays for Austrian club SV Austria Salzburg, was visited by his music icon dad at a recent match.

The 21-year-old, who is the youngest of Phil's five children and celebrates his birthday today (December 1), took to Instagram to gush about the reunion.

"Another two big wins today!" he captioned the photograph.

The 'Another Day in Paradise' singer shares Matthew with his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, as well as 24-year-old Nic, who is following in his father's drumming footsteps.

Matthew, however, has pursued a career on the pitch; the footballer has played in the Austrian football league for WSG Tirol and now SV Austria Salzburg.

Phil's recent trip to watch his son wasn't the first time the Genesis legend has attended a game.

Earlier this year in May, the 74-year-old was pictured with his son in the stands after watching him play.

Another of Phil's children shared their love and support at the recent father-son reunion.

'This makes me SOOO happy' Lily Collins commented on the post.

Mathew’s footballing career began in Germany, where he was signed for Hanover’s U19s.

When he first started playing in the Austrian league in 2023, the manager of his team admitted he had no idea Matthew was the son of a music icon.

“We Google the players we take on trial to find out about their past careers,” Manuel Ludwiger said in 2023.

“It was only then that we found out Mathew is Phil Collins' son. We haven't signed him as a publicity stunt. It is purely down to his footballing ability.”

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed

Phil Collins Best Songs

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Smooth Icons 2025: George Michael voted the best music artist of all time for fourth year

Smooth Icons 2025: George Michael voted the best music artist of all time for fourth year

George Michael

Phil Collins is in hospital, but not hospice, representatives have shared.

Phil Collins’ hospital visit explained as spokesperson debunks hospice rumour

Backstage at Live Aid: Rivalries, friendships and disasters of iconic event explored

Backstage at Live Aid: Rivalries, friendships and disasters of iconic event explored

Features

The film Lily Collins plays to daughter Tove to point out grandad Phil Collins

The film Lily Collins shows her daughter to point out grandad Phil Collins: 'Forever proud'

Latest Music News

Oliver won £100,000 with last week's Christmas Cash Call!

Oliver wins £100,000 with Christmas Cash Call – could it be you next?

Win

Dolly Parton smiling and talking on stage

Dolly Parton’s heartfelt Thanksgiving message sparks emotional response from fans

Dolly Parton

Elton John will perform a huge show in Brazil next year

Elton John announces HUGE concert despite retirement and health struggles

Elton John

The Beach Boys and a poster for their 2026 UK show at Live At Chelsea.

The Beach Boys announce Pet Sounds 60th anniversary concert: How to get tickets

Beach Boys

Freddie Mercury performing and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor

Queen tease ABBA Voyage style shows: ‘We haven’t finished yet’

Queen

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper