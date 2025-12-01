Phil Collins looks the proud dad in rare photo with footballer son Matthew

Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Sian Hamer

The music legend was recently pictured with his youngest son.

Phil Collins and his youngest son Matthew look all smiles in a new photo shared on social media.

Footballer Matthew, who plays for Austrian club SV Austria Salzburg, was visited by his music icon dad at a recent match.

The 21-year-old, who is the youngest of Phil's five children and celebrates his birthday today (December 1), took to Instagram to gush about the reunion.

"Another two big wins today!" he captioned the photograph.

The 'Another Day in Paradise' singer shares Matthew with his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, as well as 24-year-old Nic, who is following in his father's drumming footsteps.

Matthew, however, has pursued a career on the pitch; the footballer has played in the Austrian football league for WSG Tirol and now SV Austria Salzburg.

Phil's recent trip to watch his son wasn't the first time the Genesis legend has attended a game.

Earlier this year in May, the 74-year-old was pictured with his son in the stands after watching him play.

Another of Phil's children shared their love and support at the recent father-son reunion.

'This makes me SOOO happy' Lily Collins commented on the post.

Mathew’s footballing career began in Germany, where he was signed for Hanover’s U19s.

When he first started playing in the Austrian league in 2023, the manager of his team admitted he had no idea Matthew was the son of a music icon.

“We Google the players we take on trial to find out about their past careers,” Manuel Ludwiger said in 2023.

“It was only then that we found out Mathew is Phil Collins' son. We haven't signed him as a publicity stunt. It is purely down to his footballing ability.”