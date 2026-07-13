Phil Collins' son, drummer Nic, announces engagement to longtime girlfriend: 'Here's to forever'

13 July 2026, 09:56

Phil Collins' son, drummer Nic, announces engagement to longtime girlfriend: 'Here's to forever'
Phil Collins' son, drummer Nic, announces engagement to longtime girlfriend: 'Here's to forever'. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Sian Hamer

Nic Collins is engaged!

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Phil Collins' son Nic has announced he is engaged to his girlfriend of almost ten years, Isabella Cristina Serralles.

The 25-year-old musician, who has followed in his father's drumming footsteps, took to social media to share the happy news.

Alongside a photo of the couple embracing – with Isabella's ring centre stage – reads the caption: 'Forever'.

See Nic Collins' engagement announcement below!

Nic continued his heartfelt declarations of love in the comment section of the Instagram post.

"Words will never do justice to express how much I love you," he wrote.

"Thank you for making me the happiest man in the world for almost 10 years. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together and call you my wife.

He signed off his message: "Here’s to forever my love."

Nic's older sister, Lily Collins, also shared her happiness in the photo's comments.

"I’m crying AGAIN," Lily wrote. "I couldn’t love you guys more and Isabella, you’ve always been my sister and now it gets to be official. You both are so lucky. We love you beyond."

Nic and Isabella have been together since they were teenagers.

"I’ve loved you ever since I was 16 years old," Isabella shared.

"What we have is magical, it’s always been you. My best friend in the world, let’s do this forever!! I can’t wait to marry you baby."

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

Just like his music icon father, Nic Collins is a talented drummer who started playing when he was just two.

He's carved out his own drumming career as part of the bands Better Strangers and Effect.

But he's also joined his dad on stage for performances – the first time when he was just 17 years old in 2017, on the Not Dead Yet tour.

He later joined Genesis on tour in 2021, with Tony Banks describing Nic as a "great drummer" and comparing his sound to "early Phil".

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