Incredible unearthed footage shows 11 year-old Prince arguing for better pay for teachers

A video of Prince has been unearthered. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Recorded in 1970, the rare footage of Prince was discovered by a TV station in the US.

Old footage has been unearthed which sees an 11-year-old Prince arguing for better pay for teachers.

The incredible video was dug out by Minneapolis television station WCCO after more than 50 years.

In the clip, the Purple Rain singer says: “I think they should get a better education too cause, um, and I think they should get some more money cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”

After production manager Matt Liddy found the footage from a 1970 teachers’ strike, he said: “Immediately just went out to the newsroom and started showing people and saying, ‘I’m not gonna tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?’”

The audio was then restored, with a childhood friend of Prince confirming that it was him.

Terrance Jackson went to the same elementary school as Prince, and he was also in his very first band, Grand Central, when they were teenagers.

After seeing video of the footage, Terrance said: “Oh my God, that's Kitchen.

“That is Prince! Standing right there with the hat on, right? That's Skipper! Oh my God! I am like blown away. I'm totally blown away,’

Prince’s old friend added: “He was already playing guitar and keys by then, phenomenally.

Prince was identified by his childhood friend. Picture: Getty Images

“Music became our sport. Because he was athletic, I was athletic, but we wanted to compete musically.

“That's Prince, aka Skipper to the Northside”.

Terrance's wife Rhoda also grew up with the pair, and added: “It's just amazing to see him, that small, that young, and hear his voice”.

This comes after it was announced that Prince’s 1985 live concert film Prince and The Revolution: Live is set to be remastered.

The late artist’s gig at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York took place on March 30, 1985 and was part of the ‘Purple Rain Tour’.

Legacy Recordings will soon be releasing a reissue of the film which will be available on streaming services for the first time.