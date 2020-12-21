Queen's Adam Lambert sings a Disney version of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and it's amazing

21 December 2020, 15:04

It's not everyday you see the lead singer from one of the world's greatest rock bands sings a Christmas classic accompanied by Disney characters. Pictured Adam Lambert, The Muppets and Winnie the Pooh
Queen frontman Adam Lambert took to the airwaves to sing the classic song accompanied by clips from the greatest Disney classics including The Muppets, Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh.

It's not everyday you see the lead singer from one of the world's greatest rock bands sings a Christmas classic accompanied by Disney characters, but that's exactly what happened when Queen's Adam Lambert took to the stage earlier this month.

Taking part in the The Disney Holiday Singalong, Adam Lambert put his rock credentials aside to bring a bit of holiday cheer to 2020 by singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' alongside characters including The Muppets, Donald Duck and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The Queen frontman was filmed sitting on a red brick wall, surrounded by festive red poinsettia flowers and fairy lights, as he sang a beautifully delicate rendition of the song alongside clips of famous Christmas scenes from Disney films both old and new.

Taking part in the The Disney Holiday Singalong, Adam Lambert put his rock credentials aside to bring a bit of holiday cheer to 2020 by singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'. Picture: ABC
The Queen frontman was accompanied by clips from the greatest Disney classics including The Muppets, Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh. Picture: Disney
The Queen frontman was filmed sitting on a red brick wall, surrounded by festive red poinsettia flowers and fairy lights. Picture: ABC

Singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', a tune that was first sung by Judy Garland and featured in the 1944 film Meet Me in St. Louis, Adam was introduced by American Idol's Ryan Seacrest, who hosted the hour long Disney special.

Other guests who took part in the one-off ABC festive special included Michael Bublé singing 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' and Andrea Bocelli performing 'Silent Night'.

The latest outing for Adam Lambert comes after a very busy year for the singing star.

2020 saw Queen's UK and European tour cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the band from continuing to entertain their fans.

In October 2020 Queen released a new album Live Around The World which shot to number one, giving them their first top spot album in 25 years.
Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert performed a series of lockdown gigs from the comfort of their homes and in October Queen released a new album Live Around The World which shot to number one, giving them their first top spot album in 25 years.

Tracks on the album include recordings from UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, Japan's Summer Sonic and the entirety of their 22-minute Fire Fight Australia benefit show.

Queen also released a new video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' made entirely of photos and videos sent in by fans.

Taking to his official instagram page to tease a clip of the new music video, Brian May spoke of the emotion he felt while watching the new video in light of the pandemic.

"Have to admit - this brings a bit of a lump to my throat," wrote the Queen guitarist.

"Fingers all crossed that in 2021 we will meet again. Stay safe, folks."

Adam Lambert joined Queen as their new frontman after the band spotted him performing on American Idol in 2009 and officially became a member of the band when he joined them in 2011 for a performance at the MTV Europe Awards in Belfast.

