Adam Lambert's self-recorded video of 'Please Come Home For Christmas' is exceptional

Adam Lambert recorded a version of 'Please Come Home For Christmas' and uploaded it to his Instagram page, dedicating the song to "all of us in long distance relationships this year.". Picture: Adam Lambert/Instagram/TikTok

Adam Lambert has shot and uploaded a video of the star singing 'Please Come Home For Christmas' on his Instagram page and the result is better than many songs professionally recorded in a studio!

Queen's Adam Lambert has once again blessed us with a Christmas track for 2020.

Hot on the heels of his Disney Christmas song, the rock star has recorded a version of 'Please Come Home For Christmas' and dedicating the song to "all of us in long distance relationships this year."

Recording the song from his home in L.A. the Queen frontman's voice is so spectacular that the video gives professionally produced studio tracks a run for their money.

Recording the song from his home in L.A., the Queen frontman's voice is so spectacular that the video gives professionally produced studio tracks a run for their money. Picture: Adam Lambert/Instagram/TikTok

Adam Lambert has shot and uploaded a video of the star singing 'Please Come Home For Christmas'. Picture: Adam Lambert/Instagram/TikTok

See more: Queen and Adam Lambert harmonising in unseen backstage video is incredible

The special track featured on Cyndi Lauper's live TV special Home For The Holidays, a star-studded online event featuring stars including Bette Midler, Boy George, Cher and Dolly Parton to help bring awareness to homeless LGBTQ teenagers.

This year saw the 10th anniversary of Cyndi Lauper's annual benefit concert and while it is usually broadcast in front of a live audience in L.A., 2020's event was held solely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began," Cyndi said in a statement.

"Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

The Queen frontman recorded the Christmas song from his home in L.A. Picture: Adam Lambert/Instagram/TikTok

Uploaded on December 15, Adam's recorded 'Please Come Home For Christmas' exclusively for Spotify last year and is the latest in a long list of stars to release their own versions of the festive classic.

The song was written and released in 1960 by American blues singer Charles Brown and appeared in the Christmas charts for nine season before reaching number one in the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972.

The Eagles released their own very famous cover of 'Please Come Home For Christmas' in 1978 and Jon Bon Jovi recorded his own Eagles-style version in 1992.

As part of his holiday album A Very Special Christmas 2, Bon Jovi had Cindy Crawford feature in the promo for the song and when he re-released it in 1994, the Eagles guitarist Don Felder himself featured on the track.

Other famous faces to record and release the festive hit include country star Gary Allen in 1997, Willie Nelson in 2004 and Kelly Clarkson in 2013.

The special track featured on Cyndi Lauper's live TV special Home For The Holidays, a star-studded online event featuring stars including Bette Midler, Boy George, Cher and Dolly Parton. Pictured, Cyndi Lauper in March 2020. Picture: Getty

The recording is the second holiday song Adam Lambert has performed for his fans this Christmas.

Taking part in another TV special, the The Disney Holiday Singalong, Adam Lambert brought a bit of holiday cheer to 2020 by singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' alongside characters including The Muppets, Donald Duck and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The Queen frontman was filmed sitting on a red brick wall, surrounded by festive red poinsettia flowers and fairy lights, as he sang a beautifully delicate rendition of the song alongside clips of famous Christmas scenes from Disney films both old and new.

Other guests who took part in the one-off ABC festive special on November 30 included Michael Bublé singing 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' and Andrea Bocelli performing 'Silent Night'.

Brian May has also gave us some Christmas cheer this year, with the legendary Queen guitarist released an original Christmas song earlier this month.

Queen's Brian May and Adam Lambert have both separately recorded Christmas songs in 2020. The pair pictured in February 2020. Picture: Getty

The holiday track 'One Beautiful Christmas Day' was written by Brian May, with longtime collaborator Kerry Ellis - a singer/actress who was the lead in Queen musical We Will Rock You - on vocals, and May on guitar.

An unusual departure for Brian May - a founding member of one of the most famous rock bands in the world - the Queen guitarist put his hand to the beautiful Christmas song with it's perfect message for a difficult 2020.

Brian May said in a statement that he hopes it will be a song that becomes a staple every December.

“The time is right for a new Christmas Classic – and this is it!!" he said. "One Beautiful Christmas wish for togetherness at the end of a tough year."