Benson Boone hits out at Coachella crowd for not recognising 'absolute legend' Brian May

15 April 2025, 11:45

Sir Brian May and Benson Boone celebrating after their Coachella performance.
Sir Brian May and Benson Boone celebrating after their Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Queen guitarist performed with Benson at the LA festival on Friday, April 11.

Benson Boone has criticised the crowds at Coachella for seemingly not recognising Queen icon Brian May when he made a surprise appearance at the festival.

During Benson’s Coachella performance on Friday, April 11, the ‘Beautiful Things’ singer performed a wonderful rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and as an extra treat brought Sir Brian onto the stage to play the guitar.

The amazing moment marked Brian’s first major performance since suffering a minor stroke in 2024, after which he was left temporarily unable to use his left arm.

Sir Brian’s excellent recovery and return to the stage was a huge moment, but one which many fans felt wasn’t appreciated by the somewhat quiet and seemingly unenergised crowds which greeted him at Coachella.

Watch Brian May and Benson Boone's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' performance here:

Benson Boone (feat. Brian May) - Bohemian Rhapsody - Live at Coachella 2025

Benson seems to have agreed with the critics. The star later took to TikTok and posted a video of him pretending to be back at his set, getting frustrated at not being able to get the crowd to cheer loudly.

“Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD,” he captioned the video.

Showing his appreciation for Brian, Benson wrote in another social media post: “[Brian] I have no words. You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out.”

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

“Still can’t get over this,” the starstruck 22-year-old later penned on a photo of him and Brian on stage together.

Sir Brian himself was clearly delighted with his time at Coachella performing with Benson, who he called “a truly golden 22-year-old prodigy.”

“I’m still reeling from last night at Coachella,” he wrote after the show. “Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special – you know who you are !!!!”

