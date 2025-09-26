Brian May gives latest on new Queen music and future live shows

New music from Queen could be on the way... Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Sir Brian, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert “have been in the studio” working on new tracks.

Sir Brian May has just given the latest hint that Queen may soon release some new music.

Speaking with Rolling Stone magazine in a special interview celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the guitarist revealed the band "have been in the studio" with Adam Lambert, as Roger Taylor told fans: “I don’t think we’re done.

“And I don’t think we’re gonna say, you know, final farewell tour or whatever. ’Cause it never is, is it?” Roger added.

Despite two live albums, Queen have yet to release any new music with Adam as their vocalist – unlike when they released The Cosmos Rocks with Paul Rodgers as their vocalist in 2008.

Queen performing with Adam Lambert in 2023. Picture: Getty

Queen + Paul Rodgers - Say It's Not True (Official Video)

But Brian made it clear the idea of recording new tracks is “always in the mind" of the group, even now.

“Not many people know, but Adam and we have been in the studio trying things,” the 78-year-old shared.

“Nothing really materialised so far. Some things are meant to be and some things are not,” Brian added, but his comments suggest a future with new Queen tracks is possible.

This adds to Brian's comments from March this year in which he revealed he and Roger were "constantly writing and coming up with ideas" for new music.

Queen + Adam Lambert 2012: The First Gig (Episode 46)

Queen appear to be setting their sights on a residency at Las Vegas' the Sphere. Picture: Getty

And while Brian wasn’t enthusiastic about the idea of touring the world again, he did reveal that the band are looking into setting up a residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere.

“I’ve had 50 years of touring and there’s a part of me that thinks it’s enough,” he said, citing feeling “trapped” away from his family during tours as the reason why he's “not sure” about another Queen tour.

But: “I still want to play shows. I still want to innovate,” he continued, revealing the group “are having conversations” about setting up a Sphere residency.

“I’ve very keen on the Sphere,” Brian continued. “It’s got my mind working. I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking: ‘We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.’”