Watch Brian May and Andrea Bocelli perform one of Queen’s most heartbreaking songs

1 August 2025, 17:50

Andrea Bocelli and Brian May performing together at Teatro del Silenzio 2025
Andrea Bocelli invited Brian May to perform with him again at a recent concert. Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The Queen guitarist joined forces with the Italian tenor for an emotive live performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Brian May has appeared once more with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform another of Queen’s songs.

The musical pair last partnered up in July 2024, when they performed a rendition of ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ together.

Last Saturday (July 26), Brian appeared again at Andrea’s annual Teatro del Silenzio show, where the pair sang ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’.

Watch Sir Brian and Andrea's performance below:

While the pairing of rock and opera legends might not automatically sound like something which would work, as the clip above shows – the duo proved (just as they did last year) that their different genres can mix to great effect.

And it’s a pairing Brian has made work before with ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’.

In 2003, he appeared with Roger Taylor at a charity concert held by Luciano Pavarotti, and sang the same song with the famous tenor.

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ is a very personal track for Brian, who penned the song for Queen in the late 80s.

The song dwells on the tricky real-life heartache he experienced when he found himself in love with both his wife Chrissie Mullen and his future-wife-to-be Anita Dobson at the same time.

“Can't you see that it's impossible to choose / No, there's no making sense of it, every way I go I'm bound to lose” some of the song's lyrics share.

While ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ was originally written for Queen and recorded with Freddie Mercury singing its vocals, it was dropped from the band’s 1989 album The Miracle.

Queen - Too Much Love Will Kill You (Official Video)

In a bittersweet turn of events, it may never have seen the light of day had it not been for Freddie’s death in 1991.

Brian arranged a solo version of the track to perform at Queen’s Freddie Mercury Tribute concert in 1992, and later released the song on his solo album Back to the Light.

When Queen made the decision to return to some of their unfinished tracks for their final record, 1995’s Made In Heaven, they also decided to include their finished ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ recording.

Finally, ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ was the Queen song it was always meant to be.

But, it’s safe to say the track was always Brian’s first, owing to the personal story he first told in its lyrics.

Who Wants to live Forever - Andrea Bocelli & Brian May no Teatro del Silenzio, Toscana, 2024.

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Ozzy Osbourne smiling and performing on stage

Brian May, Rod Stewart and more pay tribute to 'fearless' Ozzy Osbourne

Music

Jer Bulsara was invited by her son's band to accept an award on behalf of Freddie Mercury.

Surprise moment Queen asked Freddie Mercury's mum to accept late icon's award

Freddie Mercury

Bob Geldof and Freddie Mercury singing

Why Bob Geldof didn't want Queen to perform at Live Aid

Freddie Mercury initially wasn't sure about Live Aid.

Why Freddie Mercury almost turned down the most iconic performance of his career

Freddie Mercury

Queen's Brian May, Roger Taylor and Freddie Mercury

How Queen continue to honour Freddie Mercury after his death

Ed Sheeran's new album Play will be released later this year.

Ed Sheeran new album: 'Play' release date, songs, listen to first single 'Azizam' and more

Ed Sheeran

Sir Elton John with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah in March 2025.

Elton John celebrates his sobriety birthday with his sons in emotional post

Elton John

Phil Collins is in hospital, but not hospice, representatives have shared.

Phil Collins' hospital visit explained as spokesperson debunks hospice rumour

Phil Collins

David Bowie and Iman married in 1992.

David Bowie's wife Iman shares last card she received from late star: 'It's been a privilege'

David Bowie

Mariah Carey in the black and white photo on her Here For It All album cover and performing on stage

Mariah Carey Here For It All: Release date, latest songs and more explained

Music

