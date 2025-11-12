Brian May pens emotional message to wife Anita Dobson on big day

12 November 2025, 13:37

Anita Dobson smiling and Anita Dobson holding her OBE while stood with her husband Brian May
Brian celebrated his wife today at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Queen guitarist is very proud of his wife of 25 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Brian May has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Anita Dobson's OBE.

The EastEnders and Doctor Who star was given the award in the King’s latest birthday honours list, to recognise her work with charities.

Posting a video of the popular EastEnders actress grinning with her award this afternoon (November 12), Brian penned excitedly: “Lady May OBE !!! Otherwise known as Anita Dobson.

“Just minutes after being presented with her honour by King Charles at Windsor Castle today,” Brian captioned the video, adding: “I am in proud support !”

Brian and Anita have been together since the 80s, and will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on November 18.

Sir Brian was knighted by King Charles III in his first New Years Honours in 2023, leading to Anita earning the title of Lady. But today it was her turn to be the main focus of the royal recognition.

Celebrating her OBE after it was announced in June 2025, Anita told PA (via The Independent): “I’m utterly thrilled and completely honoured and a bit bowled over and very excited...

Anita Dobson poses for a photo after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Anita Dobson poses for a photo after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

“This is a very happy day and I just feel very lucky and people have just been texting in and being so supportive and so lovely.

“I hope everybody that’s got an honour from the honours list has the same thing happening to them, that lots of people are making them feel special. Because I sure am,” she added.

Opening up about her commitment to charity work, she continued: “I sort of work on a very kind of basic level. I just think, if someone’s in trouble, you help them.

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

“I had nothing when I was younger, and it’s been the hard slog getting to anywheresville, and look where I am now. It’s a good feeling to pass things on.”

Like today, Brian took to his social media to celebrate Anita’s news when it was first announced.

“Anita, Lady May OBE !!! Some recognition, so well-deserved, for my amazing missus – who never even pauses in her missions to bring smiles into people's lives. Very proud!” he wrote.

