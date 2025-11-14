Brian May releases ‘epic’ new Christmas song – listen here

14 November 2025, 15:33 | Updated: 14 November 2025, 17:13

Brian May playing guitar and smiling with Talia by a Christmas tree.
Brian May has collaborated again with Talia for a new festive track. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The Queen guitarist is having a busy week, as he’s also just released a new book.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Brian May may be about to enter the battle for Christmas number one.

The iconic Queen star's long-time collaborator Talia has today (November 14) released an “epic” new Christmas anthem, starring Brian on guitar once more.

The song, ‘Praise Your Name’, also features the award-winning St Anne’s Gospel Choir.

Listen to Brian on Talia’s new track here:

Praise Your Name

Celebrating ‘Praise Your Name’'s release, Brian said in a statement: “Only the most EPIC Christmas track EVER!!!

“It’s a tour de force – a beautifully simple yet powerful and joyous song of praise for Christmas, written by Talia herself.

“Yes, I DID have a hand in its production – we’ve been secretly working on this since before LAST Christmas!” he continued.

“It’s been worth the wait. Watch this space — there’s so much more to come! ENJOY!!!”

Brian has been enjoying a very busy week, having just celebrated the release of his latest book yesterday (November 13).

Islands in Infinity: Galaxies 3-D is the latest of Brian’s stereoscopic works.

Co-authored with physics and astronomy Professor Derek Ward-Thompson and visual artist and astrophotographer J-P Metsavainio, the book reflects Brian’s background as an astrophysicist as well as legendary musician.

Brian launched his latest book at a special event yesterday evening (November 13).
Brian with Professor Derek Ward-Thompson and J-P Metsavainio at their book launch yesterday evening, plus some of the event's space themed cocktails. Picture: Press Release

To add to his busy week, on Wednesday (November 12) Brian was at Windsor Castle to support his wife Anita Dobson as she received her OBE for her work with charities and philanthropy.

Gushing about Anita’s achievement on his Instagram, Sir Brian wrote: “A proud moment to share. And well deserved by Anita who never gets tired of giving her time to Thames Hospice and her other charities. Of course she's a pretty damn good actress too !!!”

Brian and Anita will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday next week (November 18), so it’s safe to say the musician’s exciting week will likely be carrying over to the next.

