Howzat! Queen's Brian May interrupts cricket match by landing his helicopter on the pitch

14 September 2021, 12:39 | Updated: 14 September 2021, 12:42

Brian May's private helicopter lands on a cricket pitch mid-game, and Brian May performing live in Milan with Queen + Adam Lambert.
Brian May's private helicopter lands on a cricket pitch mid-game, and Brian May performing live in Milan with Queen + Adam Lambert. Picture: Mick Davidson/Facebook/Getty Images

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

It was probably the most unlikely thing Falmouth Cricket Club could have expected to happen during a match.

But over the weekend, Queen's Brian May disrupted the Cornwall club's cricket match by landing in the middle of their pitch. In a helicopter, no less.

The legendary guitarist took the lyrics to Queen's fist-pumping anthem 'Don't Stop Me Now' quite literally by "burnin' through the sky", then choosing to land mid-game, as reported in The Mirror.

Read more: Freddie Mercury's 1992 tribute concert will stream live on Queen's channel for charity

Both everyone playing in and watching the match were 'knocked for six' when Brian and his wife Anita Dobson delayed the match between Falmouth 2nd XI and Helston 2nd XI at the Hine Downing Oval.

They were both in Cornwall to attend the wedding of Queen bandmate Roger Taylor's daughter.

Brian and Anita's private helicopter called a halt to proceedings.
Brian and Anita's private helicopter called a halt to proceedings. Picture: Mick Davidson/Facebook
The Queen rocker and his wife didn't seem to phased about disrupting the match.
The Queen rocker and his wife didn't seem to phased about disrupting the match. Picture: Mick Davidson/Facebook
Brian quickly jumped into a car and departed for the wedding.
Brian quickly jumped into a car and departed for the wedding. Picture: Mick Davidson/Facebook

After the 15-minute interruption, Brian and Anita swiftly left the ground in the village of Mawnan Smith, near Falmouth, Cornwall, and departed to the nearby wedding.

A spokesman for Falmouth Cricket Club said: "The helicopter took about seven minutes to land. The club knew it was coming, we do get one or two helicopters who land on the outfield from time to time."

Read more: Queen's Roger Taylor explains why John Deacon quit the band

"Everyone just stopped to watch this monster land in the middle of the game," the spokesman went on to say.

"It’s something you don’t see every day. It was quite a good game but we lost. Being the second team, there wasn’t a big crowd."

Brian May performing with Queen + Adam Lambert in Milan, 2018. (Photo by Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Brian May performing with Queen + Adam Lambert in Milan, 2018. (Photo by Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

With not many people in attendance, it doesn't seem that Brian and Anita's grand entry bowled too many spectators over.

After the wedding, they then left in their private helicopter from the same spot at approximately 22:15 that night.

The wedding was for Queen drummer Roger Taylor's daughter Rory, who works in west London as a doctor.

Read more: The Story of... 'Under Pressure' by Queen & David Bowie

Rory may have not followed in the rock legend's footsteps, but his son Rufus (who now plays drums for rock band The Darkness) joined Adam Lambert and his dad on stage back in 2012, playing drums whilst Lambert and Taylor sang a duet of classic track 'Under Pressure'.

