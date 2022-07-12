Brian May and 10cc's Graham Gouldman release brilliant new song to mark NASA telescope

12 July 2022, 16:21

Brian May and Graham Gouldman
Brian May and Graham Gouldman. Picture: Brian May

By Tom Eames

Queen and 10cc stars have teamed up to release a new song to celebrate the James Webb Space Telescope's stunning new images.

In late 2021, NASA launched its most powerful space telescope to date, and after entering into orbit in January this year, the new JWST is now fully operational.

The telescope has begun sending back stunning images, and to celebrate, Brian May and Graham Gouldman have unveiled a new song together.

"There is nothing more exciting in a world of exploration than going to a place about which you know nothing,” said rock legend and astrophysicist, Brian May.

“The sky's the limit for what we could find out."

The collaboration, 'Floating In Heaven', is written from the perspective of the telescope itself.

Known for his passion for astronomy, having earned a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College in 2007, as well as being a “science team collaborator” with NASA’s New Horizons Pluto mission, Brian May previously released his song 'New Horizons' from NASA headquarters on New Year’s Day 2019 to mark the flyby of the distant object Ultima Thule.

Listen to the song below:

The new images from NASA reveal details of a "stellar nursery", a sphere of gas around a dying star and a "cosmic dance" between a group of galaxies.

The first image revealed the clearest view ever of distant galaxies, and light from 13 billion years ago. The $10bn James Webb Space Telescope is the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope.

