Brian May opens up about ‘wake-up call’ health scares from past year

17 November 2025, 12:43

Brian May opened up about his health during a recent TV appearance.
Brian May opened up about his health during a recent TV appearance. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star suffered a minor stroke last September.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Brian May has revealed he has had “a number” of “wake-up call” health issues in recent years.

Speaking during an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend this Sunday (November 16), the Queen guitarist opened up about how “lucky” he feels to have recovered from several setbacks over the past year.

“We were concerned,” Alan told his guest. “You had a bit of a stroke. But, you seem to be fully recovered? That was last year.”

“I’ve had a number of things,” Brian replied. “The stroke was one of them. I’ve been lucky, I get these things, but I seem to be able to get out of them.

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

Brian has bounced back from health issues to continue performing around the world in 2025.
Brian has bounced back from health issues to continue performing around the world in 2025. Picture: Getty

“But they give you a wake-up call,” he admitted. "They teach you that you should change your life... with me particularly, to step up my exercise regime.

"And look at your diet," he continued. "But exercise is the key – just keep moving. And I do," Brian added, revealing he bikes and swims to keep fit these days.

Speaking about the minor stroke he suffered in 2024, Brian said that in September: “All of a sudden out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this [his left] arm.

“It was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot, it was very exciting!"

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

Speaking about Brian’s stroke in April 2025, the 78-year-old's wife Anita Dobson shared that the rock guitarist was doing “very well” and “back to his old self” after the initial scare.

Brian recently joined Anita at Windsor Castle “in proud support” of his wife of 25 years as she received an OBE from King Charles.

“A proud moment to share. And well deserved by Anita who never gets tired of giving her time to Thames Hospice and her other charities. Of course she's a pretty damn good acress too !!!” Brian penned on social media after the event.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Brian May playing guitar and smiling with Talia Dean by a Christmas tree.

Brian May releases ‘epic’ new Christmas song – listen here

Anita Dobson smiling and Anita Dobson holding her OBE while stood with her husband Brian May

Brian May pens emotional message to wife Anita Dobson on big day

These ten songs were all written in a surprisingly short amount of time.

10 incredible songs written in 30 minutes (or less!)

Features

Freddie Mercury’s ex-fiancée Mary Austin to reveal singer’s unreleased archive in new book

Freddie Mercury’s ex-fiancée Mary Austin to reveal singer’s unreleased archive in new book

Freddie Mercury

New music from Queen could be on the way...

Brian May gives latest on new Queen music and future live shows

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler facts: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer's age, husband and career revealed

Music

Bonnie Tyler smiling

Bonnie Tyler 2026 UK tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Music

Dolly Parton smiling

Why Dolly Parton is just getting started: 'I ain't got time to get old!'

Dolly Parton

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp facts: Spandau Ballet star's age, wife, children, brother and more revealed

Spandau Ballet

Sting has had to postpone several of his upcoming shows.

Sting fans react after he cancels several shows due to illness

Sting

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper