Brian May opens up about ‘wake-up call’ health scares from past year

Brian May opened up about his health during a recent TV appearance. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star suffered a minor stroke last September.

Sir Brian May has revealed he has had “a number” of “wake-up call” health issues in recent years.

Speaking during an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend this Sunday (November 16), the Queen guitarist opened up about how “lucky” he feels to have recovered from several setbacks over the past year.

“We were concerned,” Alan told his guest. “You had a bit of a stroke. But, you seem to be fully recovered? That was last year.”

“I’ve had a number of things,” Brian replied. “The stroke was one of them. I’ve been lucky, I get these things, but I seem to be able to get out of them.

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

Brian has bounced back from health issues to continue performing around the world in 2025. Picture: Getty

“But they give you a wake-up call,” he admitted. "They teach you that you should change your life... with me particularly, to step up my exercise regime.

"And look at your diet," he continued. "But exercise is the key – just keep moving. And I do," Brian added, revealing he bikes and swims to keep fit these days.

Speaking about the minor stroke he suffered in 2024, Brian said that in September: “All of a sudden out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this [his left] arm.

“It was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot, it was very exciting!"

Speaking about Brian’s stroke in April 2025, the 78-year-old's wife Anita Dobson shared that the rock guitarist was doing “very well” and “back to his old self” after the initial scare.

Brian recently joined Anita at Windsor Castle “in proud support” of his wife of 25 years as she received an OBE from King Charles.

“A proud moment to share. And well deserved by Anita who never gets tired of giving her time to Thames Hospice and her other charities. Of course she's a pretty damn good acress too !!!” Brian penned on social media after the event.